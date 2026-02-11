Coronation Street ITVX twist teases unlikely character who may expose Theo as Todd spirals

Coronation Street fans were left reeling in today’s early ITVX drop (Wednesday, February 11) as Todd Grimshaw was driven to breaking point – and it was all thanks to controlling Theo.

What started with a greasy takeaway bag quickly spiralled into something much darker, with one Weatherfield resident beginning to suspect that all is not right.

Theo mocked Todd’s diet (Credit: ITV)

Theo pushed Todd to his limit in Coronation Street

Theo arrived back home after visiting his mum, immediately quizzing Todd about what he’d been doing in his absence. While Summer was pleased to see him, Todd was far less enthusiastic.

Earlier that morning, Todd had gone for a run with James Bailey, who kindly offered to cover his porridge. Todd assured him he’d pay him back. No drama there.

But back at the flat, the atmosphere shifted. Theo had thrown away a photo of the late Billy, brushing it off with a lie when Todd questioned where it had gone. Then came another red flag – Theo insisting on keeping every single receipt Todd collected, determined to monitor his spending.

Handing him a tenner, Theo instructed Todd to pick up chicken and broccoli for their pasta. Even Todd’s half-finished mug of tea had to be abandoned and reheated later. The shopping simply couldn’t wait.

And when Todd returned home, things only got worse.

Is James onto Theo? (Credit: ITV)

ITVX episode hints James Bailey could expose Theo’s abuse

Theo confronted Todd with a greasy takeaway bag he’d discovered in the bin, demanding to know if he’d shared a cosy meal with James Bailey. Thinking quickly, Todd claimed George had treated him instead.

Theo responded with cruel jibes about Todd’s eating habits, branding him ‘a greedy little pig’ before ordering him straight back out for another run.

As Todd pushed himself through yet another jog under what sounded like military-style instructions from Theo, James couldn’t help but notice. Clearly concerned, he questioned why Todd felt the need to keep running again and again.

Back at the flat, the manipulation deepened. Theo told Todd to put that ‘energy’ to use in the bedroom and show him how much he’d missed him. Despite being in pain and visibly reluctant, Todd agreed – seemingly fearful that Theo would comb through his receipts if he refused.

With James starting to clock that Todd is driving himself into the ground, the warning signs are stacking up. Could James be the one to ask the questions that finally shine a light on Theo’s disturbing behaviour and expose what’s really going on behind closed doors?

Read more: Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!