Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Feb 11: Todd’s receipts come back to bite him, and Lauren gets dolled up for a date

Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, February 11 see Theo coldly bin a photo of Billy – with Todd left shaken when he later discovers it’s gone.

Elsewhere, David confides in Nick that Jodie is giving him serious cause for concern.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street on Wednesday.

Theo continues to control Todd (Credit: ITV)

1. Todd clocks Theo’s control tactics

Todd’s pride takes a knock when he heads out for brunch with James and just happens to ‘forget’ his bank card. James happily pays, unaware Todd is quietly tallying every penny in his head. Back at the flat, Theo wastes no time spotting Todd’s anxiety around money. With a syrupy grin, he hands over a single tenner and sends Todd out to buy tea – with strict instructions to bring back the receipt. Message received.

And Theo isn’t done. He casually throws away a photo of Billy, before later returning with a discarded takeaway bag as proof Todd’s been eating badly. Launching into a lecture about calories, fitness and self-control, Theo orders Todd out for a run. James looks on, increasingly uneasy, as Todd hobbles off, clearly struggling. When Todd later realises Billy’s photo has disappeared, Theo shrugs it off, pretending not to know. Soon after, Todd reappears rubbing his neck, his supposedly perfect life starting to unravel.

2. David smells a rat over Jodie in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie turns up the charm, warmly thanking David for making her feel welcome. He smiles along – but it doesn’t take long before he admits to Nick that something about her just doesn’t add up. Left alone, Jodie rummages through her trinket box and pulls out a locket. Is it simply sentimental, or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Is love in the air? (Credit: ITV)

3. Lauren says yes to romance in Coronation Street spoilers

Ollie asks Lauren Bolton out, and she agrees. Over dinner, Lauren chatters away, clearly enjoying herself as the chemistry bubbles. Could this be the start of a new romance for Lauren, or is heartbreak lurking around the corner?

4. Sam faces a worrying temptation

During the school run, Sam is sent a dodgy message offering Ritalin for just a fiver. As he tries to process it, Megan swoops in, pretending to worry about his workload and offering her ‘support.’ With the pressure mounting, Sam is left torn between taking a risky shortcut and sticking to his principles.

