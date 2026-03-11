Coronation Street villain Theo Silverton has been making life miserable for Todd Grimshaw on the cobbles lately – and viewers have been watching the drama unfold closely. But away from Weatherfield, the actor behind Theo, James Cartwright, has an impressive showbiz connection of his own, with a very famous father already well known in the industry.

Right now on screen, Theo appears to be taking satisfaction in Todd’s misery following the breakdown of their relationship. And despite the split, upcoming scenes suggest his behaviour towards Todd is set to reach an even darker level.

Todd and Theo split up (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Theo’s split in Coronation Street

Viewers recently watched Theo Silverton and Todd Grimshaw bring their relationship to an end on the cobbles. However, even though the pair have gone their separate ways, Theo’s hold over Todd hasn’t simply vanished – and Todd is clearly still struggling to escape the fallout.

Their relationship hit a dramatic turning point when Theo threatened Todd with a knife during Todd’s birthday celebrations, leaving their future together in tatters.

The next morning, after spending the night sleeping in his van, Theo sent Gary to the flat to collect his belongings. When Gary arrived, he found Todd in a bad way, angrily tearing apart a brand-new food blender.

Not long afterwards, Theo showed up himself and confronted Todd. He insisted that their constant arguments and the breakdown of the relationship were all down to Todd.

In a final moment between them, Theo removed his engagement ring and declared the relationship over. But with Theo still looming large in Todd’s life, it’s clear the situation isn’t as finished as it might seem.

James’ dad has also worked on Corrie (Credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star James Cartwright’s dad is famous playwright

While viewers know James Cartwright as Corrie’s villainous Theo, some fans might not realise that acting talent runs in the family.

His father is Jim Cartwright, the acclaimed writer and playwright. Alongside his work behind the scenes, Jim has also stepped in front of the camera, including appearing in four episodes of Corrie in 2016 as Nigel Warner.

Long-time viewers may remember Nigel from Alex Warner’s paternity storyline, when the character was left stunned to learn that he wasn’t actually Alex’s biological father.

Jim also contributed to the soap behind the scenes, writing half a dozen episodes in 2011. Outside of Corrie, he’s also known for his work on The Afternoon Play, Little Voice, and Playhouse Presents.

And the pair are set to team up on screen too, with Jim due to appear alongside his son in the upcoming comedy-horror project Bjorn of the Dead, which is set to be released soon.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

