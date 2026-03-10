Coronation Street follow-up: As Todd and Theo end their relationship, spoilers sees Theo spike his drink as his jealousy erupts

Tuesday night’s Coronation Street (March 10) delivered a dramatic split for Theo and Todd, as their troubled relationship finally hit breaking point.

After another row and a night filled with tension, Theo decided enough was enough and ended their engagement.

But if anyone thought this would be a clean break, upcoming scenes suggest the story is far from over.

Theo broke up with Todd in Coronation Street

Weatherfield woke up to a messy morning as Todd took stock of the aftermath of Theo’s birthday celebrations. The flat was in disarray, but the real damage was to their relationship.

Feeling rough and with Theo nowhere to be found, Todd rang George to say he wouldn’t be coming into work. What George didn’t know was that Todd had been threatened with a knife by his abusive partner only hours earlier.

Before long, Gary stopped by the flat to pick up some clothes for Theo and found Todd clearly shaken. Trying to calm things down, Gary revealed that Theo had spent the night sleeping in his van.

Later, Gary attempted to play peacemaker and encouraged the pair to talk things through. Todd apologised for wrestling with Theo the night before, hoping to smooth things over, but Theo’s response felt distant.

Admitting that the relationship had become toxic, Theo placed the blame squarely on Todd for his unhappiness. Then came the moment that sealed it – Theo removed his engagement ring, placed it in Todd’s hand and delivered a cutting farewell ‘Goodbye, Toddles.’

For Todd, it looked like the end of the road. But as fans will soon see, the situation is about to get far more complicated.

Spoilers reveal jealous Theo’s revenge plot

Despite ending the relationship, upcoming Coronation Street spoilers suggest Theo isn’t quite ready to let Todd go.

After keeping an eye on him from his van, Theo begins taking things further. Meanwhile, tensions are already high at the undertakers. George is furious over the ongoing smear campaign, while Todd is struggling to hold it together when Theo turns up to collect the last of his belongings. Christina tries to intervene, giving them both some firm advice and urging them not to let things spiral further.

Sarah later takes Todd out for lunch in an effort to lift his spirits. However, the outing quickly becomes uncomfortable when Todd spots Theo nearby – and he isn’t alone. Seeing him sitting with a handsome man leaves Todd feeling completely deflated.

Back on the Street, Glenda encourages Todd to forget about Theo and get back into the dating world. Taking the advice on board, Todd tells Theo they should both move on with their lives.

But Theo clearly has other ideas. At the Rovers, he deliberately flirts with Sean in front of Todd, clearly hoping to provoke a reaction.

When Todd casually mentions that Glenda has already arranged a date for him, Theo looks visibly shaken by the news.

Todd soon heads off to meet his mystery match, while Theo joins Gary for birthday drinks. Yet despite the laughter, Theo’s mood appears forced.

Later, Theo drops another bombshell by revealing he is considering taking a job in Belfast, suggesting that making a clean break might be for the best. Todd is left crushed by the revelation – while Theo seems quietly pleased with the reaction.

However, the situation takes a far more sinister turn in the final moments when Theo secretly slips something into Todd’s drink while his back is turned.

With Theo full of jealousy, viewers will wonder just how far he will go.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

