Matt Tebbutt sets the record straight on MasterChef: The Professionals ‘axe’

Matt Tebbutt has finally addressed claims he was ‘axed’ from MasterChef: The Professionals, revealing the real reason behind his departure from the BBC cooking show.

The 52-year-old TV chef joined the spin-off series as a judge, watching professional chefs go head-to-head in the kitchen.

The current run of MasterChef: The Professionals is still airing, with Matt appearing in tonight’s episode.

But last night, reports suggested Matt had already been dropped from the show.

Matt Tebbutt clarifies MasterChef exit

The Sun claimed the BBC had let Matt go after only one series.

Insiders hinted that producers were content continuing with the long-standing judges Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

“There might be a few eyebrows raised that Matt isn’t staying on given he has just joined,” a source told the publication.

Matt, however, has now set the record straight about his future on the show.

Taking to Instagram, the Saturday Kitchen star explained that he had only ever agreed to appear for one series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Matt wrote: “A lot of lovely people have contacted me about not doing the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

“I was only ever doing one series and I loved judging on it and will continue working with MasterChef.”

His comments follow reports that Matt could return occasionally as a guest judge.

Fans have quickly reacted, expressing disappointment at the news he won’t remain a permanent judge.

One wrote: “You ought to be a permanent fixture with the show.”

Another said: “I didn’t realise it was only going to be the one series. It’s a shame as you have been fantastic.”

A third added: “Well done for the series Matt! Love the energy and life you brought to the show, you’ll be missed x.”

Someone else shared a clapping emoji, adding: “Matt, you’re the missing ingredient!”

Grace Dent and Anna Haugh are the new MasterChef presenters (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef presenting changes

Matt joined MasterChef: The Professionals after Gregg Wallace was dismissed last year amid misconduct allegations. John Torode, Gregg’s co-presenter, also left the show.

Celebrity MasterChef returned last autumn, filmed before John’s departure. He hosted the series alongside Grace Dent.

For the civilian edition of MasterChef returning this year, Grace will now co-host with Anna Haugh.

Following the reports of Matt stepping back from MasterChef: The Professionals, production company Banijay said: “No decisions have been made yet about the presenting line up for the future series of MasterChef.

“We won’t comment on speculation.”

