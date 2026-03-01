Matt Tebbutt’s heartbreak following gut-wrenching death of seven BBC colleagues

Matt Tebbutt previously opened up about his heartbreak following the sad death of seven BBC colleagues.

Presenter Matt joined Saturday Kitchen in 2016, replacing James Martin. Since then, Matt – who is on screens today (March 1) for Celebration Kitchen – has become a firm favourite with viewers.

However, over the years Matt has endured his fair share of heartbreak after losing several of his co-workers.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

He joined the show in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Matt Tebbutt’s heartbreak after tragic deaths

Since Saturday Kitchen began, the show has seen countless guests make appearances, from famous faces to budding chefs.

Unfortunately, many of these are longer with us. In 2024, Matt opened up about the impact that the death of his BBC colleagues had on him.

He told The Mirror: “Sadly, in the eight years I’ve been doing we’ve lost about seven people. I’ve done seven different obituaries for various chefs, and that’s a hard one.

“You can practice and practice, and then you do it, and then during the live [show], something happens.”

Matt went on: “And you feel your voice gets shallow and shallower, and so it’s a hard one to do. So that’s always been tough. I always get on edge.”

Dave died in February 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Matt on Dave Myers’ death

In 2024, Matt’s longtime colleague and Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers sadly died following a lung cancer battle. At the time, Matt and his show Saturday Kitchen paid tribute to Dave with a special memorial monologue.

“As I’m sure you know, this has been a very sad week as we lost someone very close to the show,” an emotional Matt said.

He continued: “Dave Myers who was one half of the Hairy Bikers, along with Si King. They’ve been on the show countless times over the last 18 years and even hosted it a few times.

“We were privileged to have Dave back in the studio last October, after he was recovering from another round of treatment. He then bravely got back on his bike and continued with his TV life with Si. But, sadly, cancer took him from us far too soon.”

Matt finished off by saying: “We hope to stage a full tribute show for Dave in due course but here is a little montage to remind you why we loved him so much.”

Meanwhile in 2023, Matt paid tribute to Saturday Kitchen star Russell Norman. The TV chef and restauranteur sadly passed away aged 57 following a short illness in hospital.

Matt shared his heartbreak over Russell’s death and shared a photo of him on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: “Very shocked to hear of the sudden death of Russell Norman.

“An enormous talent as a chef, hugely successful restaurateur and just an all round nice guy. He will be sorely missed. Cheers for the Negronis, Russell!”

Watch Matt on Celebration Kitchen on Sunday (March 1) at 11:00am on BBC One.

Read more: MasterChef: The Professionals serves up complaints as new series leaves viewers feeling undercooked

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know