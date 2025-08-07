Katie Price has finally spoken out amid rumours of a rift between herself and daughter Princess Andre, and she’s not holding back.

The 47-year-old former glamour model took to her podcast The Katie Price Show on August 7 to set the record straight, revealing that she’s been left in tears over feeling excluded from Princess’ new reality TV venture, The Princess Diaries.

The 18-year-old is set to make her reality debut this Sunday, but her mum says she won’t be tuning in.

Katie Price addressed the alleged ‘rift’ between her and her daughter, Princess (Credit: We Need To Talk via YouTube)

Katie Price addresses ‘rift’ with daughter Princess Andre

Katie Price says that she “won’t be watching” Princess’ TV debut or “promoting” the show. However, she added that she still “supports Princess in everything she does”.

She explained that her heartbreak stems not from her daughter herself, but from the people around her, especially her ex-husband Peter Andre and his management team, The CAN Group.

In a raw and emotional episode titled The Truth Behind Princess Diaries, Katie revealed she offered to appear on the show for free, but was turned down.

She claims she has been kept in the dark about the entire process and has not even seen the contracts her daughter signed.

“I’m very, very, very upset,” Katie said. “I wasn’t asked to look at any contracts, so I don’t know what Princess has signed.”

Katie says her former management company, who now represent both Princess and her brother Junior, have completely shut her out.

“Over my dead body would I ever want her to manage my kids,” she said. “She doesn’t like me, and Pete and me don’t talk.”

Despite the drama, Katie insists her relationship with Princess is still rock-solid.

“Me and Princess have never, ever, ever had an argument to this day, or a disagreement. We get on like best friends, mother and daughter. Princess lives with me and she stays at her dad’s. She’s been staying at her dad’s the past two months because she’s been filming her show. Our personal life together is amazing.”

Princess is set to headline her own reality TV show, which will premiere this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Prince and Princess Andre

Katie also opened up about being excluded from her daughter’s 18th birthday celebrations, which Princess spent with Peter while Katie was in Ibiza.

“I didn’t want it rubbed in my face that I wasn’t allowed there,” she explained. “Pete doesn’t want to be in the same room as me. When the kids get older and they get married is he still going to have the same attitude that only one parent can be there? Because I disagree.”

The emotional weight of the situation hit Katie hard while in Ibiza. She recalled breaking down in tears after unexpectedly bumping into a producer from The Princess Diaries.

“I burst out crying,” she said. “And said, ‘I’m so upset. It’s my daughter. I want to be involved.’ I was in tears and I never cry.”

While Katie made it clear she still supports Princess unconditionally, she didn’t hide her frustration with the show using her name to generate buzz.

She also took a direct swipe at Princess’ management and her ex’s new wife, Emily Andre, warning listeners: “Let’s see how it’s twisted and turned again. Whatever happens it’s always gonna be my fault. I’m always gonna be the baddie.”

Despite her heartbreak, Katie ended her podcast with a message of resilience. “Tides are changing,” she declared. “I’m not having it anymore. I have a voice.”

