Katie Price fires back and insists she’s been ‘gaslit’ as Peter Andre breaks 16-year silence with bombshell statement

Princess Andre has spoken out for the first time since her dad Peter Andre’s bombshell statement and mum Katie Price’s clap back.

The Pricey and Peter first struck up a romance back in 2004 and married in 2005. They went on to have two children together – Princess, 18, and Junior, 20.

However, in 2009 Katie and Peter separated. Since then, things haven’t exactly been plain sailing for the pair.

And this week, Peter broke his silence over Katie after years of ‘staying silent’. But it didn’t take Katie long to fire back at her ex-husband.

Peter Andre’s bombshell Katie Price statement

This week, Katie appeared to extend an olive branch to Peter during an episode of her podcast. She called on Peter to sit down with her after daughter Princess has been ‘unfairly’ dragged into their feud.

It’s been reported recently that Katie and Princess are ‘feuding’ after Katie didn’t appear on Princess’ new ITV reality show. Katie previously claimed she was banned’ from appearing in the show – allegedly by Princess’ management.

“I feel like I’ve missed out on so much and it’s so not fair to bring Princess as piggy in the middle. So I think it’s about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it. Life would be such more at peace,” Katie said.

However, on Thursday night (August 14), Peter took to his Instagram Story and addressed the “baseless accusations” made by Katie.

“For 16 years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today,” Peter wrote in his lengthy statement.

Peter ‘sets the record straight’

Peter added: “The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight. For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

“In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today. Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months.”

Katie ‘will no longer be gaslighted’

After Peter’s statement, Katie responded with her team telling MailOnline: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation.

“This was in the past and she doesn’t feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she’s dealing with this the right way and it’s now in her lawyers hands. Kate will no longer be gaslighted and bullied as she once was.”

Meanwhile Peter’s manager Claire Powell recently shared a cryptic post about feeling “angry” just hours after Peter’s statement.

Claire – who previously managed both Peter and Katie and now manages Princess – took to her Instagram and shared a post that read: “The most dangerous anger comes from someone with a good heart. They hold it in, stay calm, and forgive, until one day, they can’t anymore. Don’t push a good person too far.”

The post was accompanied by the Ruelle song Secrets and Lies.

ED! has contacted Katie and Peter’s representatives for comment.

Princess breaks silence

On Friday (August 15) Princess addressed Katie and Peter’s feud after being asked a question on Snapchat about her parents.

“Does it affect you even now when your mum and dad don’t get on?” the fan mused.

Princess then said: “To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together.”

Writing on top of the clip, she added: “I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters xxx.”

