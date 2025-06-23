Peter Andre hits out over ‘drama with exes’ following Katie Price’s ‘dig’ at Emily

Peter Andre has addressed having “drama with exes” days after ex-wife Katie Price appeared to hit out at his wife Emily.

Katie and Peter Andre met way back in 2004 on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…. They went on to get married in 2005, and welcomed two children together – Junior and Princess. In 2009, they called time on their romance.

Things haven’t exactly remained civil between the pair, as Katie has revealed that she and Peter no longer speak.

Peter has hit out at ‘drama’ over exes (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre weighs in on ex ‘drama’

In his weekly OK! column, Peter weighed in on people making a “fuss about drama” involving exes.

While he didn’t mention the Katie situation, Peter made a comment about the ongoing Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott drama.

Peter spoke about both Sam and Louis, Zara’s new boyfriend, playing in Soccer Aid.

He wrote: “The fact they’ve both been involved with Zara McDermott at some point is secondary for me. I think people will always try to make a fuss about drama with exes. But we don’t know what has happened.”

While his comment wasn’t directly about Katie, it comes just days after his ex took a swipe at his wife Emily.

Peter and Emily have been together since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price takes ‘swipe’ at Emily

Last week, Katie admitted that her and Peter Andre’s daughter, Princess couldn’t imagine her parents in a relationship because Katie Price and Emily are “just so different”.

Katie responded to Princess: “I said to her: ‘I was with your dad for six years – trust me, we had a laugh, banter together. We did.’

“She can’t believe that whenever he went everywhere or me, we were together with the kids – we would go together as a family. She’s like: ‘Emily doesn’t do all that,’ for Pete.”

Katie recently took swipe at Peter and Emily (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Katie and Peter split up?

Katie recently revealed that she and Peter split up permanently after he thought she was having an affair.

Speaking on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Katie revealed the split “wasn’t mutual”.

Katie revealed that Peter thought she was sleeping with her dressage rider. But she explained she just kept her horse there, and that her instructor was married.

She said: “That day, I’m at the airport and it’s all on Sky News. It wasn’t mutual at all. And then I redone. statement saying I don’t want to split with Pete.”

