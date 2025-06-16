Katie Price issued warning after Emily Andre swipe has ‘knock-on effect’ on Peter’s young family

Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly been warned to leave her ex-husband, Peter Andre, and his family alone.

The news arrives soon after Katie made shady remarks about Peter’s wife, Emily Andre, on Katherine Ryan’s podcast, What’s My Age Again?.

Katie and Peter, who share daughter Princess, 17, and son Junior, 20, split in 2009. Since their divorce, Peter remarried doctor Emily and started a family of their own, welcoming daughters Amelia, 11, and Arabella, one, and son Theo, eight.

Katie had two more kids, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with her third husband, Kieran Hayler, who she split from in 2021.

Peter Andre ‘fed up’ with Katie Price

After living separate lives for more than 15 years, Katie admitted to Katherine that Princess can’t imagine she and Peter were ever together because she and Emily are “just so different”.

In response, Katie said: “I said to her: ‘I was with your dad for six years – trust me, we had a laugh, banter together. We did.'”

She continued: “She can’t believe that whenever he went everywhere or me, we were together with the kids – we’d go as a family. She’s like: ‘Emily doesn’t do all that,’ for Pete.”

It has a knock-on effect on his family, especially Emily.

Katie’s exchange about Emily didn’t go unnoticed, reportedly causing Peter Andre to want to be left alone.

“Peter moved on a long time ago and is fed up of her talking about him because it was such a long time ago that they split,” an inside source alleged to OK!.

“It has a knock-on effect on his family, especially Emily. He knew their marriage was over when they split up 16 years ago and he just wants her to leave it in the past too. He’s very happy with his life.”

ED! has contacted Katie and Peter’s reps for comment.

‘It’s every dad’s nightmare’

In his latest column for OK!, Peter opened up about the rumours that Princess Andre will be joining ITV2 dating reality show Love Island.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Princess going on Love Island, and I don’t know where it came from. She’s not 18 yet, so it’s not even an option,” the Mysterious Girl hitmaker.

“Whether she chooses to do it in the future is up to her, but of course it’s every dad’s nightmare.”

However, Peter recognised how many big names have launched their careers from the show.

“Then again, I look at people like Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, and others, and see how happy they were in their relationships that came from the show. It’s about what makes Princess happy at the end of the day. I wouldn’t stop her, but if she asks my opinion, I’ll be honest,” he added.

