Peter Andre was on This Morning today to address backlash over his new film, Jafaican.

The film – a comedy – sees Peter play a Jamaican gangster wearing fake dreadlocks and speaking with a dodgy dubbed Jamaican accent.

Many have accused the film of cultural appropriation, with Peter’s social media posts in the firing line and the singer the target of backlash.

Peter Andre addresses backlash over film

Appearing on This Morning today (May 23), Peter spoke to hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond about the film.

Addressing the backlash, Alison said: “I bet you didn’t expect this to happen – it’s got to be the best press you’ve ever had, but probably not the press you wanted.”

Dermot then read out complaints levelled at the film.

“This isn’t cultural appreciation, it’s cultural appropriation,” said one.

“It’s lazy, tone deaf and frankly embarrassing,” said another. He then asked Peter Andre: “When you hear that stuff, do you think any publicity is good publicity?”

“Well, you haven’t mentioned all the great comments we’ve had as well,” the Mysterious Girl singer countered.

Chipping in, Dermot O’Leary told him: “Well, we are talking about the notion of cultural appropriation…”

‘If someone is genuinely offended, you need to hear them’

Peter then explained how he feels about the backlash.

“I think what I found strange was we took nearly three years and sat with [Jamaican] legends doing the readover, doing the script and filming it. The whole process, if there was any point where any one of them said to us, this is not right, you shouldn’t do it, we would’ve stopped,” he explained.

“That’s why we were shocked. We had all the approval from everyone, all the way along and we laughed and we did take after take and we all laughed as we were having so much fun doing it.”

Directly addressing the complaints, he then said: “We understand and it’s really important that if someone is genuinely offended by something, you need to hear them. The problem is when you get people who are offended and you ask them what they’re offended about and they’re like…”

Interrupting for a second time, Dermot told him: “Well it’s all context and intent, isn’t it,” before moving swiftly on from Peter to ask the film’s director, Fredi Nwaka, for his thoughts.

Viewers respond

This Morning viewers were quick to point out how “awkward” the interview was.

“Why does he look awkward as [bleep], his face says it all,” said one.

“Peter defending his film,” said another, with the awkward emoji.

“It seems to be *that* bad, even Peter Andre is now looking totally embarrassed by it,” said another.

“Peter Andre really needs to accept that he’s no longer relevant and just not be in the media any more,” another added.

“Another reason for me not to like Peter Andre,” said another.

It also seemed pretty clear that This Morning viewers won’t be rushing to watch the film.

“Defend it all you want. It still looks [bleep]ing terrible,” said one.

