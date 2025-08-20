Princess Andre has admitted that “no matter what she does”, she will always “get compared” to her mum Katie Price.

The 18 year old’s comments came as an alleged ‘feud’ between her parents – Katie Price and Peter Andre – rages.

And as Princess is compared in looks to Katie in a new social media post…

Princess Andre’s reality TV series has been overshadowed by a row between her parents (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre’s Instagram row

Posting on Instagram, Princess Andre shared a throwback shot to a recent holiday. In the snaps, she can be seen wearing denim hot pants, a white bikini top and a pale blue lace cover-up.

One of the pictures also showed Princess enjoying an ice cream, and she asked her followers what flavour they thought she went for.

However, despite the teen’s post being a light-hearted one amid her ongoing family drama, an argument quickly broke out in the comments section.

“Most beautiful girl, just like her mummy,” one follower commented.

However, not many appeared to find the comparison a compliment.

Princess has said that having parents who are divorced is difficult (Credit: Splash News)

‘Insult’

“Don’t insult Princess!” said one. “You need to go to Specsavers,” said another. “She was! Looks absolutely hideous now!” said a third.

However, others urged Princess’ followers to watch their language – and remember that the teen is a real person with feelings.

“Reminder! This is Princess’ page and that is her mother you are talking about. Would you like someone to talk about your mother like that?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Princess Andre admits she’ll ‘always get compared to my mum’

Speaking to The Guardian this week, though, Princess said: “No matter what I do in my life, I’ll get compared to my mum.”

Admitting it’s not easy having parents who are divorced, Princess also spoke about the differences between her parents as she added: “This is going to come across really bad, isn’t it? Like, it’s talking about how Mum’s a mess and Dad is stable, do you know what I mean? Right now, Mum is completely different to how she was four years ago. If we’re talking about the past, yes, my dad was more stable and Mum is naturally more crazy than my dad.”

She also addressed the ‘rift’ over her ITV2 show, The Princess Diaries. “There’s been a lot of articles about ‘Princess doesn’t want her mum in the show’. There was actually no decision, really. But because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more. It was never true that I said I didn’t want her in it.”

Katie, meanwhile, continues to support her daughter. This week, after bombshell statements from both Katie and Peter, Princess has been spending time with her mum. They went horse riding together and Katie commented six red love hearts on the latest picture of Princess and her ice cream.

