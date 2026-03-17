Peter Andre has revealed he had a nose job in the 90s, admitting it’s a secret he’s been keeping until now.

In the 90s, Peter rose to fame as a chart-topping singer with hits such as Mysterious Girl and Flava. However, in 1997, Peter went under the knife ahead of his music video for All About Us.

Peter went under the knife in the 90s (Credit: ITV)

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Peter Andre reveals secret nose job in the 90s

In an Instagram video shared yesterday (March 16), the British-Australian star said: “Would you believe 10 days prior to filming the All About Us video I had my first and only ever nose job?”

Filmed in a famous hot dog diner called Melrose Place and Pink’s Hot, Peter admitted that before he was filming on set, he had “tape on my nose” which he “had to take off” during his scenes.

When he wasn’t on camera, he had to “go back and put tape on my nose because it was only like 10 days after”.

“But I remember feeling so confident when I was wearing the suits and that was because I didn’t have this big nose anymore and I felt comfortable kind of doing all angles,” Peter recalled.

“There you go,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

‘Everyone knew!’

Peter’s confession was met with a mixed reaction, many of whom insisted they already knew of his procedure.

“This is not a secret! Blatantly obvious!” one user wrote.

“Secret? Everyone knew,” another person shared.

“It wasn’t a secret Peter. It was so bloody obvious,” a third remarked.

“As if we didn’t notice!!!” a fourth said.

‘There was never anything wrong with your nose’

Meanwhile, some fans were unaware and appreciated Peter’s transparency on the topic.

“This is great to know, thanks for sharing. I remember dialling your songs on The Box and went to one of your live shows when I was at school with friends. Great nose job,” one shared.

“Well I never knew about the nose job. Always looked amazing. Lovely inside and out! I just love Pete and Ems,” another shared.

“There was never anything wrong with your nose,” a third insisted.

Read more: This Morning viewers divided as Peter Andre makes appearance

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