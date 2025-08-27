During This Morning today (August 27), viewers were left seriously divided after singer Peter Andre was interviewed.

On Wednesday’s show, Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark stepped in as hosts while regular presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard enjoyed their summer break.

No stranger to the ITV daytime programme, 52-year-old Peter Andre made an appearance to discuss his upcoming Channel 5 drama, The Sunshine Murders. What he didn’t discuss, however, is the drama going on at home with ex-wife Katie Price…

Peter Andre promoted his upcoming Channel 5 show (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre on This Morning

During the interview, Peter spoke about his new cosy crime drama and also revealed that his eldest son, Junior Andre, 20, makes a cameo in the show.

“He is brilliant. Honestly, I think he’s going to go very, very far. And I’m glad he’s taken time out to be a teenager and actually enjoy his time, he’s settling in with his girlfriend,” he said.

Peter also teased that we might be seeing more of Junior’s acting career develop in the near future. “I’m glad he’s done all of that. So, when he’s ready to go for it, he’s gonna do it,” he added.

However, despite the wholesome nature of the chat, Peter’s appearance – and lack of drama in his interview – left viewers feeling more than a little underwhelmed.

‘What a pointless interview’

“Why is Peter Andre on my telly, YUCK!” one user wrote on X. “Peter Andre with yet another pointless interview,” another person shared.

“Gawd he’s boring ain’t he,” a third remarked. “What a boring interview,” a fourth said.

Others also pointed out that they thought Peter was “fake”.

“Can’t stand Peter Andre, Mr fake nice guy,” one viewer insisted. “Andre is faker than a fake thing that’s fake,” another wrote.

Peter’s appearance was met with backlash (Credit: ITV)

‘Seems like a nice lad’

Meanwhile, many appreciated Peter’s appearance on the show.

“Jokes aside, Peter Andre seems a nice lad,” one person said.

“Just saw you on This Morning. I can’t wait to watch this,” another person shared on Instagram.

“Just seen you on This Morning, you’re looking hot. [I] love the new haircut cut,” a third expressed, adding the flame emoji.

Watch Pete in The Sunshine Murders on Channel 5 on September 2.

