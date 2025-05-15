Britain’s Got Talent bosses share statement over eight-year-old Teddy Magic’s future in the competition

BGT has confirmed that Teddy Magic has withdrawn from the competition after pulling out of the first live semi-final.

The eight-year-old magician was due to perform on the ITV show last month. However, at the time, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told viewers that Teddy would not be taking to the stage, and they could expect to see him at a later date.

And now, Teddy’s future on Britain’s Got Talent has been revealed – and it’s not good news for his fans.

Teddy pulled out of live semi-final

During the first semi-final in April, Teddy was introduced as the second act of the night. However, after his VT had finished, Ant and Dec revealed the first Britain’s Got Talent live show of 2025 had hit a snag.

The pair said that Teddy wasn’t quite ready to perform, so they crossed to the judges for a chat. After speaking to the surprised panel, Ant and Dec revealed they would be moving onto the next act – singer Vinnie McKee. Later, as viewers shared their concerns for Teddy, it was announced that he would not before performing as planned.

Sharing a statement, Dec said: “Unfortunately Teddy Magic won’t be performing tonight but we hope to see him later on in the series.”

However, it appears that sadly wasn’t to be.

BGT shares Teddy Magic statement

On Thursday (May 15) it was announced that Teddy Magic had withdrawn from Britain’s Got Talent altogether following discussions.

A BGT spokesperson said: “After discussions with Teddy’s parents and the production team, it has been jointly agreed that Teddy won’t perform in this year’s semi-finals, but BGT hopes to see Teddy again in a future series.”

Teddy won’t perform in this year’s semi-finals, but BGT hopes to see Teddy again in a future series.

Teddy’s family also told The Sun: “We want to thank everyone who has supported Teddy and cheered him on – he continues to fill our world with magic.”

Teddy on ‘really cool’ audition

During his original audition, Teddy wowed audiences as he used telepathy to pull pranks on the panel – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and guest judge KSI.

After his audition, he told KentOnline, that although it was a “tense” moment, he found it “really cool”.

He said: “I stood on the stage, I was fine, I don’t know why. I wasn’t nervous. And it was really cool seeing all the people lined up in perfect rows.”

