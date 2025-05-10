Britain’s Got Talent 2025 viewers divided over Bruno Tonioli pressing golden buzzer for Jasmine Rice

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 fans have been left fuming over Bruno Tonioli’s golden buzzer choice.

The long-running ITV show returned for its third live semi-final on Saturday night (May 10), in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon were on hand to share their thoughts on eight acts competing, with Ant and Dec hosting the show.

However, it’s fair to say Bruno left plenty of people divided when he pressed his golden buzzer for singer Jasmine Rice.

The singer put on an incredible performance (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine Rice wows on Britain’s Got Talent 2025

Britain’s Got Talent was back for its third semi-final on Saturday night (May 10).

The line-up included the likes of gymnast Albert Amores, danger act Bao, singing group Electric Umbrella and dancing duo Harry & Lewis.

But it was opera singer Jasmine Rice, from New York, who made jaws drop thanks to their stunning routine. The drag queen wowed with a stunning performance of Never Enough, from The Greatest Showman.

Jasmine’s act went down a treat with the judges – so much so that they ended up bagging a golden buzzer – but fans are divided to say the least…

Bruno pressed the golden buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided by Bruno’s golden buzzer

At the end of Jasmine’s performance, Bruno mused on what to do, as the audience cheered him on to press the buzzer.

“What do you think?!” he said, before getting up to slam the buzzer, leaving Jasmine delighted.

They proclaimed: “I feel like I’m dreaming!”

However, viewers at home had a lot to say about Bruno’s decision.

Rushing over to X, fans hit out at the show for including “another singer” in the final, as Vinnie McKee and Stacey Leadbetter have also made it through recently.

“Another singer getting golden buzzer unbelievable so boring,” said one person.

A second person quipped: “Oh yay…. Another singer in the final.” A third chimed in: “That didn’t deserve a golden buzzer. Not watching this [explicit] anymore.”

Fans shared their thoughts (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s another singer!’

A fourth person fumed: “BGT should be renamed to #xfactor. The final is predominantly made up of singers. Yes jasmine can sing but it’s another bloody singer!”

However, other fans were more than happy to see Jasmine get the golden buzzer.

One viewer gushed: “Definitely deserved the golden buzzer!”

Someone else said: “We all knew Bruno would push the golden buzzer for Jasmine Rice. Well deserved actually. We need an opera singer in the final. She ‘mothered’ that performance.”

