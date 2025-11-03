Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler is fast becoming one of the BBC’s most sought-after new stars, and could soon be swapping castle strategy for the bright lights of a studio sofa.

The 35-year-old former England rugby prop, known for his dry humour, towering 6ft 1in frame and distinctive tattoos, has charmed Celebrity Traitors viewers with his mix of emotional openness and intelligent gameplay.

Now, BBC insiders reveal they are seriously considering Marler for future presenting roles, and that The One Show is one gig that’s firmly in his sights.

BBC ‘eye’ Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler for presenting role

“He has long wanted to present from a BBC sofa,” a source alleged to the Daily Mail. “The One Show is one of his favourite programmes. To anchor that would be his dream.”

Marler retired from professional rugby last year. He has since impressed BBC bosses both on The Celebrity Traitors and during his recent appearance on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, which drew in more than 5 million viewers.

Behind the scenes, the buzz around Marler’s future is growing.

The insider added: “The BBC is constantly looking for new talent. The second he stopped playing rugby, there were eyes on him. Traitors [was] a very good shop window. They could test whether or not the viewers would like him. As soon as they saw it, they knew he would be someone the British public would adore.”

‘It’s just the beginning’

Marler has been subtly hinting at a career shift. Just weeks ago, he ended his podcast Things People Do after five years. “It’s time for me to say goodbye, or maybe see you later,” he announced. “This chapter closes.”

He’s also signed with top talent agency M+C Saatchi Merlin. Their roster includes other athlete-turned-presenters such as Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp.

Once known as rugby’s wild card, Marler has since opened up about his struggles with depression, fatherhood, and personal growth.

In a candid 2020 interview with The Mail on Sunday, he revealed he battled daily feelings of worthlessness and suicidal ideation during the height of his career. “There were times when I thought: ‘What would it be like if I wasn’t here?’ I’d say to myself: ‘They don’t need me.'”

He credits therapy, life coaching and the support of his wife Daisy for helping him through.

Many Celebrity Traitors viewers had never heard of him before. Despite that, he’s now one of the favourites to win Thursday’s final, and possibly walk away with the £100,000 charity prize.

But whether he wins or not, those close to him say this experience has changed his life.

“[It] came just at the right time,” a friend shared. “It has been the best thing that has ever happened to him. Now, it’s just the beginning.”

Celebrity Traitors concludes on Thursday, November 6 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

