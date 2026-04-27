‘Real reason’ Jimmy Bullard exploded at I’m A Celebrity final as ITV ‘braced’ for legal action

Jimmy Bullard’s next move has been ‘revealed’ following the explosive I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

Things kicked off last week as former footballer Jimmy clashed with actor Adam Thomas during the show. He criticised his behaviour after their earlier fallout in the jungle.

The pair previously clashed during a Bushtucker Trial, where Jimmy quit early, forfeiting his place and ending Adam’s chances too. A furious Adam responded with a foul-mouthed rant at the time.

And now, it has been claimed that Jimmy is planning legal action, and is allegedly gathering evidence with the help of his jungle co-stars.

Things took a dramatic turn during the final (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard’s with Adam Thomas on I’m A Celebrity final

During the dramatic live final of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Jimmy said nine times that Adam’s conduct during their row was “abusive, aggressive and intimidating”. This is a notable phrase from the contracts the stars have, concerning unacceptable behaviour.

On the final, Jimmy said: “Adam and all of you can be upset with me. And I absolutely threw him under the bus, I get it, I’ll wear that.

“But what I don’t stand for is someone being abusive, aggressive and intimidating. You didn’t show none of the C-bombs, that’s a liberty!” He also pointed at campmates, saying: “Listen, let’s ask everyone.” Jimmy then asked repeatedly: “Was it abusive and aggressive?”

Sinitta agreed and stood up. Walking away and talking to the audience, she said: “Enough, enough, I was there and it was aggressive and abusive.”

Host Ant McPartlin responded by saying the row was “unbroadcastable” due to the foul language. He then said he didn’t believe Adam had acted in an intimidating way.

Jimmy is said to be taking legal action (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy’s worrying next move ‘revealed’

However, it appears that Jimmy strongly disagrees. It’s been claimed he is set to take legal action, and is even reportedly gathering evidence from other stars.

“Proving that Adam’s behaviour was abusive, aggressive and intimidating is the key to Jimmy’s legal case against ITV because that behaviour is in breach of the contract,” a source told The Sun.

The insider also pointed out that the tell-tale sign of him asking the other celebs to back him up on live TV. They said: “Jimmy didn’t only repeat that phrase, he also built up on-air evidence of other campmates agreeing that Adam crossed that line.

“At one point he had his phone out to check notes but no one is sure whether he was also recording chatter between the cast. Insiders say it’s clear from his conduct that a case is being built and that the channel is braced for it after the way he monopolised his moment.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Jimmy ‘on fire’

Over the weekend, Jimmy brushed the I’m A Celebrity drama aside as he returned to the football pitch. He shared a video of himself playing in a match, revealing he’d got an assist. He captioned the video: “I’m on fire at the minute.”

Read more: Furious I’m A Celebrity stars Jimmy Bullard and David Haye share statement after being ‘banned’ from spin-off show Unpacked

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