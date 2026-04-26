Furious I’m A Celebrity stars Jimmy Bullard and David Haye share statement after being ‘banned’ from spin-off show Unpacked

I’m A Celebrity stars David Haye and Jimmy Bullard have reportedly revealed why they were missing from spin-off show Unpacked on Friday night (April 24), following a tense and chaotic live final.

Viewers watched as David and Jimmy clashed with Adam Thomas during the show, criticising his behaviour after their earlier fallouts in the jungle. The pair both took aim at Adam over his infamous row with Jimmy during a trial.

After the drama unfolded on screen, neither David, Jimmy, nor Adam appeared on Unpacked, leaving fans wondering what had gone on behind the scenes.

The final was an awkward affair (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars Jimmy Bullard and David Haye clash with Adam Thomas

During Friday’s live final, tensions quickly bubbled over as Jimmy and David addressed their issues with Adam.

Since leaving the show, Adam has spoken candidly about the impact of David’s “banter”, admitting it took a toll on his mental health and led him to seek therapy.

Adam had also previously clashed with Jimmy during a Bushtucker Trial, where the footballer quit early, forfeiting his place and ending Adam’s chances too. A furious Adam responded with a foul-mouthed rant at the time.

Revisiting the moment during the final, Jimmy hit out at Adam once again and criticised ITV and hosts Ant and Dec for editing out the “C-bombs” he claimed were used against him.

The tension even spilled over into a clash between Jimmy and Ant, after the presenter challenged his claims that Adam had been “intimidating”.

David revealed they’d been kicked out (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and David reveal why they were not at Unpacked

However, it now appears the fallout didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling.

In a video obtained by The Sun, David and Jimmy were seen leaving the studio flanked by security, with David claiming they had been removed from the show.

“We’ve been kicked out the show. What’s that about? Genuinely,” David said while filming on his phone.

He then prompted Jimmy to explain, who replied: “We got kicked out.” When asked why, Jimmy added: “For trying to tell the truth.”

A show source later claimed: “Some campmates were uncomfortable being on stage with David and Jimmy, so we sent them home during Unpacked.”

Ant clashed with Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard confronts Ant after controversial I’m A Celebrity final appearance

The drama continued outside the studio, too, as Jimmy was seen confronting Ant after the show.

Footage obtained by The Sun showed Ant being escorted by security when Jimmy approached him. Ant appeared to offer a handshake, but Jimmy instead patted him on the arm.

David, meanwhile, took a different approach, greeting Ant with a hug.

All in all, it capped off a dramatic end to an already explosive series, with tensions clearly still running high long after the final whistle.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec make savage swipe at I’m A Celebrity final drama minutes into show

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is available to stream on ITVX now.

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