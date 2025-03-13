Coronation Street viewers left unsettled by ‘vile’ Mick after Daisy scenes amid sexual assault fan theory

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 12), saw Mick and Daisy have an uncomfortable encounter.

Daisy wanted to speak to someone about the loss of her baby who was coming into the conversation with a fresh eye.

But, this idea backfired when Mick started coming onto her, leaving fans really unsettled.

Mick started coming onto Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy’s encounter with Mick

Recently on the cobbles, Daisy was left heartbroken when doctors informed her that she’d lost her baby following the hit and run.

She’d been upset with Daniel, believing that he was relieved that her baby was gone so that they could move forward without Kit’s child being a part of their family.

With tensions also high between Daisy, and Kit and Jenny, she invited Weatherfield newbie Mick Michaelis into the pub backroom last night.

Mick was understanding at first, giving Daisy a listening ear as she told him about the loss of her baby. She thought that a fresh perspective might help her process recent events better.

However, Mick (married to Lou) then started flirting with Daisy, with Daisy having to reject him. Mick didn’t like this and started to block Daisy’s exit from the room.

Fortunately, Daniel turned up and intervened. Daisy then sent Mick packing and, whilst he put up a fight, he finally left them alone.

Is Mick dangerous? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict sexual assault storyline for Mick Michaelis

With Mick not taking Daisy’s rejection well last night, fans were left feeling uncomfortable and unsettled by his behaviour. They now fear that he might be part of a sexual assault storyline.

One fan commented: “Mick creeps me out. Flirting with another woman with your wife in the same pub. Cringe! Daisy, stay away from him!!!”

Another fan shared: “I really didn’t enjoy that scene with him at all, very creepy, very [bleep]. Made me wish someone came in and punched him. I think it’s likely he’ll become some kind of sex pest villain character since we haven’t had one of those for a while.”

A third viewer added: “The whole aggression especially when he said she led him on or it was her idea almost like ‘you asked for this’ was just so horrendous, I don’t doubt he’s hurt someone in the past.”

A fourth person stated: “Oh so Mick is absolutely VILE.”

A final fan declared: “He’s gross and comes off as someone who will SA women.”

