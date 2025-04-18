Coronation Street follow-up: As Mick attacks Sean, here’s what happens next

Mick violently attacked Sean Tully in Coronation Street tonight (Friday, April 18), beating him to a pulp after he reported Brody’s misbehavior at the STC.

Sean learned that Mick and Lou were the parents of thug Brody too late – and copped a battering (offscreen) from his vengeful dad. Arriving home after taking care of business, Mick assured Lou that the situation was ‘all sorted.’

He then asked Gemma to cover his whereabouts. And where had he been? Punching poor Sean into a paste. Ouch.

Menacing Mick didn’t take too kindly to Sean’s meddling (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Mick attacked Sean on Coronation Street tonight

Happening across the ugly scene, Theo found Sean battered and bloody in the alleyway. Believing that he’d been mugged, he insisted that Sean get himself checked out at the hospital.

Questioned by Eileen and Craig, Sean admitted that it had been Mick. Mick denied any wrongdoing. Later, he cornered Gemma, leaving her fearful as he made subtle threats about the kids.

Later, she pressed Sean to recant his statement, warning him that this might be the start of something even more terrible. Terrified, Sean returned to the station, where he set about changing his statement.

But what will he do next – and will that be enough to get Mick off his back?

Dylan lashes out at Brody (Credit: ITV)

What happens next as Mick attacks Sean on Coronation Street

Mick isn’t done with Sean either – and he continues to menace the family next week. On the street, he threatens Sean, telling him that if he causes any more trouble, he’ll be in for even worse.

Meanwhile, Gemma is conflicted as Mick and Lou invite her for tea. While Jenny warns Gemma to steer clear, Dylan continues to struggle with Brody at the STC.

As Brody goads Dylan with homophobic comments about his father, Dylan lashes out – punching Brody to the floor and kicking him while he’s down.

And, as Sean overhears Lou and Gemma confirming their dinner plans, Sean accuses her of betraying him. Gemma fills Chesney in on what’s happened when he returns to London.

He is determined to have it out. but Gemma tries to talk him out of it, terrified that he’ll incur Mick’s wrath next.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

