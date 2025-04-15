Coronation Street fans predict upcoming Sarah pregnancy with Kit’s baby

Coronation Street fans have predicted a new pregnancy storyline for Sarah and Kit Green as they start dating.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, April 14), Sarah and Kit ended up sleeping together.

But, now, fans reckon that things are about to get a whole lot more serious between them.

There’s something between Kit and Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Kit sleep together in Coronation Street

Last year, Sarah didn’t get off to the best of starts where Kit Green was concerned after he spotted her try to plant Lauren’s hair in Nathan’s van.

Kit caught her before secretly planting the hair himself when Sarah wasn’t there.

However, with all of the firmly in the past, it looks like romance could be on the horizon for Kit and Sarah.

Last night, the pair ended up sleeping together. And, it might’ve not been a one-off.

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kit and Sarah arrange a date at the Bistro. Although when Kit walks in and sees Sarah kissing Todd… well, let’s just say she’s got a lot of explaining to do.

Will Sarah end up pregnant with Kit’s baby? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts baby for Sarah and Kit

It seems that pregnancy and baby storylines have a habit of following Kit and Sarah. Sarah was involved in a big ‘who’s the daddy?’ storyline a couple of years back, with Adam and Damon being at the centre.

More recently, Kit was also involved in his own storyline of a similar nature in which he was revealed to be the father of Daisy’s baby before she sadly lost it.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Kit and Sarah could soon be expecting a baby of their own after sleeping together.

A fan took to X and shared: “Sarah is going to get pregnant off Kit in a few months, just you watch. He’s already had the drama with Daisy’s baby.”

Another viewer feared: “Sarah and Kit sleeping together seems a bit rushed and strange. Hopefully Kit was careful especially after Shona and Daisy issues, we don’t need another baby storyline.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

