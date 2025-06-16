Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Aadi’s party ends in police investigation

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Aadi Alahan holds a party but it ends up turning into a crime scene.

Elsewhere, Kit finds out the results of the DNA results.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Aadi and Amy cross wires

Romantic chemistry is clearly apparent between Aadi and Amy as Aadi throws a midsummer party in the house.

But, a misunderstanding sees Aadi get upset…

Coronation Street spoilers next week 2. Brody gets feisty

Brody attends the party but brings some LSD with him in the hope of selling it for some money.

Aadi spots Brody with the LSD and tells him he’s not welcome at the party. But, Brody’s not happy with being told to leave and starts fighting Aadi.

Brody then leaves the party, but the LSD drama isn’t over yet.

3. LSD goes missing

Aadi puts the LSD into three cups, with Summer and Nina Lucas having theirs. Aadi goes to deal with something going on upstairs and leaves his cup behind…

He then comes back and realises that someone has already taken his cup… And then a dramatic turns of events takes place.

High, Summer and Nina head into Roy’s Rolls as they sob into each other’s arms.

Police sirens are heard as the friends worry about what’s happened… Has anyone been hurt?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 4. Questioning begins

Kit speaks to Aadi and questions him about the report of drugs at his party…

5. Nina and Summer go over the events of the party

Summer and Nina try to retrace their steps as someone’s condition gets worse following them taking LSD without knowing.

Summer and Nina go over the events of the party and make a pact to keep their mouths zipped about what they can remember.

Later on, Nina confides in Roy about what happened. He then advises her to go to the police. But, will she?

6. The results come in

Kit tells Bernie that he’s looked at the DNA results and he’s Brody’s dad.

Kit then breaks the news to Sarah. How will she react?

7. Debbie’s is a messy situation

Debbie tells Kev that she’s off on a spa break but Abi picks her up from a police station as she tries to find out what’s happened.

Later on, Ronnie surprises Debbie with a bottle of champagne and asks to get back together.

Debbie tells him that she’d rather him get with someone else and be happy than be her carer. But, can Ronnie get through to her?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 8. Gary goes missing

Liam and Maria fear for Gary when he doesn’t return home and isn’t answering their calls. But, Gary then gets in touch to tell them he’s staying at a friend’s and will come home soon…

9. Steve and Cassie put on a public display

Tracy realises that Steve’s not doing anything for his birthday and summons him to the pub to discuss their divorce papers.

When Steve gets there, he realises Tracy’s arranged a celebration for him. However, he then sneaks off to be with Cassie but is followed by Tracy. Steve then goes official with Cassie.

10. Millie messes with Todd

Millie spots Theo’s jealousy as James reveals he’s becoming a personal trainer. She then books Todd a session, making out she’s done it to say sorry for her behaviour but is actually setting him up.

Later on, Todd tells Millie off for drinking while pregnant as she begs him not to tell Theo.

