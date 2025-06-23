Coronation Street star Cait Fitton shows off new boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street star and Lauren Bolton actress Cait Fitton has taken to social media to share photos of her new boyfriend.

Cait shared an Instagram story recently, paying a ‘happy birthday’ to her partner with a series of photos.

Her new man just turned 23, with Cait celebrating the occasion with a couple of loved-up pics.

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton celebrates new boyfriend’s birthday

Taking to her Instagram, the Lauren Bolton actress shared two photos of her new man standing with some silver ’23’ balloons to celebrate his birthday.

She then paired the photos with the words ‘A day celebrating you,’ also pairing the story with the song My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski.

In the photos, a man with dark hair and sporting a white t-shirt could be seen looking away from the camera.

Another story then saw Cait Fitton share a series of black and white photos as she appeared alongside her partner, this time showing his face.

She then wrote: “Happy birthday to my man. Thank you for blessing my life.”

Cait is yet to reveal the name of her partner, but the pair look to be embracing their new romance together.

Lauren Bolton’s nightmare in Coronation Street

Cait’s alter ego Lauren is having a less enjoyable time of things on the cobbles at the moment.

Coming up on Coronation Street, Lauren will find herself attending Aadi’s midsummer party.

However, she then leaves the party feeling unwell as Aadi realises that someone has consumed LSD without knowing.

As Lauren leaves Aadi’s party, she then ends up facing her worst nightmare…

But, what could it be? And, will Lauren’s future look a little brighter in the not too distant future? We think she deserves some happiness!

