Coronation Street releases new promo trailer as Aadi’s party has disturbing consequences 

Coronation Street has released a new promo trailer today that gears up for special Aadi party scenes that have huge consequences.

In scenes set to air on Monday, June 23, Aadi Alahan throws a midsummer party for his friends at Number 7.

However, the night doesn’t go as planned and disaster erupts.

Aadi’s party ends badly (Credit: ITV)

Brody causes chaos at Aadi Alahan’s party in new Coronation Street promo

Aadi tries to act like Mr. Cool by throwing a party for his mates next week, and he’s excited for the night ahead.

However, it soon becomes a night he wishes he could forget as a series of troubling events take place.

When Bernie Winter brands Aadi as ‘boring,’ he tries to rid himself of that reputation by hosting the party.

Brody then turns up at the party though and immediately causes trouble by bring some LSD with him in a bid to sell it for cash.

Aadi witnesses Brody’s business attempts and kicks him out of the party. But, Summer then spots the LSD and encourages Aadi and Nina Lucas to try some as she had some when she was off studying in America…

Something big goes down (Credit: ITV)

Devastating events follow in Corrie promo

But, while Summer and Nina drink their LSD from their cup, Aadi leaves his own cup unattended as he heads off to deal with an incident.

He then returns to discover somebody has taken his drink without realising it had LSD in.

Meanwhile, Lauren Bolton doesn’t feel very well and leaves the house in quite a state, entering her worst nightmare.

High on LSD, Nina and Summer then enter the cafe and cling onto each other as police sirens came be heard nearby.

The aftermath of these events hit the Weatherfield residents hard. But, what happened? And, will the truth be exposed?

https://youtu.be/xfsv4XUfxCU

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

