Coronation Street: Seb visions need to be post-watershed, fans blast

Fans of Coronation Street have blasted the soap for last night’s scenes – in which a ghostly Seb Franklin returned to haunt traumatised mum Abi. The visions, which came amid Abi’s ongoing PTSD breakdown, left viewers shocked, not least because they aired pre-watershed.

This comes in the wake of Mason’s death. His violent stabbing brought back painful memories of Abi’s own beloved son, Seb. She discovered Mason on death’s door after he’d been stabbed by his brothers. In spite of her best efforts, she was unable to save his life – and Mason died.

In the weeks which have followed, Abi has spiralled out of control. This has included her seeing horrific visions of Seb and lashing out at those around her. This continued last night (Wednesday, January 29) as Seb returned again.

Abi was on her way to support Kevin with his hospital appointment, only to be sidetracked after passing the playground where she found Mason bleeding out. Seeing an undead Seb glaring at her from the wall, her trauma came flooding back.

Terrifying scenes… and a bit much, pre-watershed?

Coronation Street fans horrified by ‘terrifying’ Seb

Fans took to social media as these scenes aired to share their thoughts on Abi‘s latest visitation. And many agreed that it was ‘a bit much’ for the ITV soap.

“Seb looks terrifying. We needed this past the watershed,” said one fan.

“When did #Corrie turn into a horror movie, this Abi and Seb thing is a bit much no?” asked a second.

“Seeing Seb back and beaten as a figment of Abi’s imagination is quite disturbing,” another commented.

Has Corrie gone too far?

What happened to Seb on Coronation Street?

Abi’s son, Seb, was killed when he and girlfriend Nina Lucas were subject to an unprovoked attack by local thug Corey Brent’s gang. Seb died from his injuries the next day, leaving Nina traumatised and Abi heartbroken.

Abi has attempted to rebuild her life following this devastating tragedy, only for it to be hammered back home again when she discovered Mason dying in the playground. Can Nina get the help she needs?

