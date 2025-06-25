Coronation Street follow-up: ‘Where’s Gary?’ Spoilers provide worrying answers into his disappearance

Gary Windass has gone missing in Coronation Street, with Maria and Liam Connor both being concerned about his disappearance.

With Gary not answering his calls or returning home after packing his bags and leaving, Liam and Maria are fearing something’s happened to him.

And, Coronation Street spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that they’re right to be worried.

Where is Gary? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary Windass’ disappearance

Recently on the cobbles, Gary spent sometime supporting his new mate Lou Michaelis after Sally and Tim contacted social services over concerns for her kids.

Lou asked Gary to speak to the couple for her and get through to them. She then leaned in for a kiss.

While Gary swerved, it was obvious that Lou and Maria’s feud had started to crumble his marriage.

Returning back home, and with Maria accusing him of cheating, Gary packed his bags and told Maria he was going to stay at his mum’s for a few days.

However, with Gary not contacting Liam or Maria Connor and having not returned home after the few days, they’re now concerned.

This evening (Wednesday, June 25), Liam voiced his concerns to Maria. She tried her best to reassure him but it was clear she was also worrying about Gary’s whereabouts.

He’s not in a good way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Gary Windass’ whereabouts

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Maria and Liam’s fears only increase as time goes on.

On Liam’s birthday, Liam opens his presents but is concerned when Gary doesn’t appear on the day.

Maria’s fears for Gary then start to become more noticeable.

They have no idea though that Gary is lying in hospital as a nurse rushes over to him as he deteriorates.

So, where’s Gary? He’s in hospital. Why is he there? Only time will tell.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

