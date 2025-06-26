Coronation Street reveals missing Gary Windass’ fate as he fights for life in coma after mystery attack

Coronation Street has confirmed that missing Gary Windass is in hospital and is now in a coma following an attack.

With Maria and Liam Connor concerned for Gary’s whereabouts, they’re right to be worried.

Tomorrow’s episode (Friday, June 27) will show an unconscious Gary lying in hospital after a mystery attack.

Gary’s in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street confirms Gary Windass hospital fate

After Lou’s blackmail, Gary packed his bags and told Maria that he was off to stay at his mum’s for a few nights. However, with Gary not even returning home for Liam’s birthday, his family are concerned.

They have no idea that he’s lying in a coma in hospital, with these scenes airing tomorrow. This episode will be first available from 7am on ITVX.

Maria then decides to report Gary as a missing person to Kit Green as she finds out there’s an unidentified coma patient, fearing it’s him.

Gary’s attacker goes to deep lengths to cover up their crime, even changing his name and claiming to be his next of kin.

With Kit telling Maria that the person in the coma isn’t Gary, the investigation continues as Gary’s condition worsens.

Scenes will then reveal what led to Gary’s attack and who was involved…

Samia has teased what’s to come (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon teases what’s to come for Maria and Gary

Speaking about what’s to come as Maria finds out that Gary’s been attacked, Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon teased: “Maria and Gary are going through a bit of a rough patch at the minute and initially she’s upset that he’s left but doesn’t think too much into it. As soon as Gary misses Liam’s birthday, she has a gut feeling that something isn’t right and fears something awful might have happened to him.

“Maria’s mind is spiralling, but she doesn’t stop for a second to think who actually attacked Gary, she’s aware he has a lot of enemies from over the years who could have potentially wanted to take revenge on him.”

But, who attacked Gary? And, what was the reason behind it?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

