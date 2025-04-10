Debbie to ‘dramatically deteriorate’ on wedding day to Ronnie, new Coronation Street fan theory predicts

Debbie Webster has just been referred for tests for dementia in Coronation Street, but could this affect her wedding day?

While Debbie was at her doctor’s appointment last night (Wednesday, April 9), Ronnie was planning his proposal.

But, a new fan theory has predicted a sad twist that could upset the couple’s special day.

Debbie’s been referred for tests (Credit: ITV)

Debbie’s dementia journey

Last night on the cobbles, Debbie attended a doctor’s appointment and went over a few recent symptoms she’d been experiencing, putting everything down to the menopause.

However, after the doctor learned that she’d put her purse in the fridge, had lashed out at Jack, and had zoned out while talking to Dee-Dee, he expressed some concerns.

Learning that Debbie had collapsed and hit her head in the ginnel recently, he then said that this was likely down to a TIA – a mini stroke.

The doctor then referred Debbie for tests for early onset vascular dementia, with Debbie struggling to process this news.

She then headed back to Weatherfield with a bottle of wine, trying to put on a brave face in front of Bernie.

Ronnie is ready to propose (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory predicts sad twist on Debbie and Ronnie wedding day

While Debbie was at her appointment, Ronnie was off to pick out a ring after deciding to propose to her.

He’s currently oblivious to what’s been going on with his partner, with Debbie not yet opening up to him.

This week, Ronnie gets down on one knee and proposes to Debbie at the Chariot Square Hotel.

But a new fan theory suggests that Debbie will really deteriorate from dementia on her wedding day.

The theory reads: “Debbie will dramatically deteriorate on her wedding day, won’t she?”

But, will what’s meant to be a beautiful day end in upset and heartbreak?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Kevin becomes suspicious of Abi and Carl

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!