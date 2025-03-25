Michelle Keegan’s mum Jackie Anne Thornton has delighted Instagram fans with a new snap of baby Palma.

Palma, Michelle and husband Mark Wright‘s first child, came into the world earlier this month.

The celeb couple announced their happy news with a black and white image of the tot on social media, telling fans: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25.”

Now, fans have got another glimpse at Michelle and Mark’s little girl. And their hearts have been bursting over how cute Palma and her grandmother are together.

New pic of baby Palma

“It’s the little cuddles that are the best,” Jackie captioned her post, which showed her looking blissful as she embraced her granddaughter.

Palma, meanwhile, was seen wearing a pink headband, wrapped up in a pastel yellow knitted cardigan. The cardi also had her name spelled out in white letters. And she certainly looked very comfortable and serene as she was cradled by Jackie.

Among those to express their joy at the pic was Mark’s mum Carol. She reflected on how Palma is a “beautiful bubba” – and proud dad Mark also gave the upload a like.

It appears Michelle’s mum is staying with the couple at their plush Essex home. Earlier today (March 25), she uploaded a picture of the couple’s plush garden. “Mornings like this,” she cooed, as one follower commented: “Even better when waking up to your gorgeous granddaughter.”

How followers reacted

Thousands of Jackie’s followers gave their approval to the sweet image – and urged her to “enjoy every moment”.

“Welcome to the nanny club, best feeling in the world,” another well-wisher told her.

You must be bursting with love.

“You must be bursting with love,” gushed another.

New auntie Jess Wright, Mark’s sister, chipped in with: “Nanny Jackie.”

And a fourth fan added: “Such a special picture.”

‘Family only’

Last week, it was reported new parents Michelle and Mark were only permitting immediate family to meet Palma for the first time. According to reports, at this stage, the couple were “very protective” over their daughter.

“These first few days have been incredibly precious for both of them. They’re feeling incredibly protective of their little girl and their family unit. They just want to be living in their bliss without too many people interfering,” a source was said to have told Closer.

New parents Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are said to be ‘even deeper in love’ following Palma’s arrival (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They added: “It’s really just immediate family that will be allowed inside their baby bubble and they’re not thinking too far ahead.”

Furthermore, the unnamed insider also claimed Palma’s arrival has strengthened Michelle and Mark’s bond, making “them fall even deeper in love with one another, which they didn’t think would be possible”.

