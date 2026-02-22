What is Jane Andrews doing now? Fergie’s ex-dresser’s ‘quiet life’ after murder conviction

The Lady tells the extraordinary story of Jane Andrews – from trusted royal aide to convicted murderer.

The ITV drama charts her hiring by Sarah Ferguson, her dismissal, and the violent death of her boyfriend Tom Cressman.

But unlike The Lady, real life didn’t end with a prison sentence. Jane Andrews is still alive – and no longer behind bars.

Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Jane Andrews in the new drama (Credit: ITV)

What did Jane Andrews do?

Jane Andrews was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman.

Before that, she had built a life orbiting royalty. She worked as Ferguson’s dresser for nearly a decade, becoming a familiar face at Buckingham Palace and on overseas tours.

After being dismissed in 1997, her personal life became increasingly unstable. She had previously married Christopher Dunn-Butler (the inspiration for Charles in the drama) and had a relationship with Dimitri Horne, the son of a Greek shipping magnate.

She met Cressman in 1998. Friends said she longed for marriage, children and a return to a wealthy lifestyle.

In September 2000, after returning from a holiday in Italy where Cressman did not propose, tensions escalated.

On September 17, Cressman phoned police and reportedly warned that “somebody is going to get hurt”. Officers did not attend.

Later that night, Andrews struck him with a cricket bat as he slept and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

She fled the scene, contacting a small number of people – including her ex-husband and Ferguson. According to reports, the Duchess urged her to contact the police.

Andrews was later found in her car after taking an overdose of painkillers.

Jane Andrews’ defence at trial

The prosecution portrayed the killing as a violent outburst driven by anger and obsession.

Andrews presented a different account. She alleged Cressman had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship. Those claims were never proven in court.

Her defence team also argued diminished responsibility. Evidence was presented that she had suffered abuse in childhood, and psychiatrist Dr Trevor Turner testified she was experiencing moderate depression.

The jury rejected those arguments. Andrews was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001.

How long was Jane Andrews in prison?

Andrews served 15 years in custody.

She was first imprisoned at HM Prison Bullwood Hall in Essex. In 2009, she was transferred to East Sutton Park, an open prison with fewer restrictions.

That same year, she absconded. After a three-day search, she was located at a Premier Inn roughly six miles away, reportedly staying with family.

She was not prosecuted for escaping. The Crown Prosecution Service said it was not in the public interest to pursue charges – a decision criticised by Cressman’s family.

This is Jane Andrews from a photograph taken in 2015 (Credit: Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock)

Why was she released – and why did she return to prison?

Andrews was released on licence in 2015 after the Parole Board concluded she no longer posed a significant threat to the public.

Being released on licence mean

t strict conditions applied to her movements and associations.

In 2018, she was recalled to prison following harassment allegations made by a

former partner.

<p>No evidence was found to support the claims, and she was re-released in 2019.

Campaign group Justice for Women supported her appeal efforts, arguing that psychiatric evidence relating to past trauma had not been fully considered during her original trial.

Where is Jane Andrews now?

Jane Andrews, now 58, is reported to be living a quiet life.

In 2025, =”https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/sarah-fergusons-killer-aide-jane-34685481″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>The Mirror reported she was working for a charity-funded hospital. She has also reportedly worked stacking shelves in a supermarket since her release.

When approached for comment, she declined to speak publicly.

She later filed a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), arguing that coverage of her employment – including publication of a photograph showing her car’s number plate – breached her privacy.

IPSO did not uphold the complaint. It ruled that reporting on her post-release circumstances, given the seriousness of her conviction, was not in itself an intrusion into her private life.

Read more: What happens now after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest? All we know and Sarah Ferguson’s ‘whereabouts’

The Lady premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, February 22.

</p>

=”p1″>Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?