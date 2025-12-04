First look at ITV’s The Lady and the real story of Buckingham Palace dresser turned murderer

The Lady, arriving on ITV in 2026, retells the jaw-dropping true story of royal aide Jane Andrews – the Buckingham Palace dresser who went on to become a convicted killer.

As ITV unveiled its top-tier dramas for the year ahead, the broadcaster also offered a first glimpse of Mia McKenna-Bruce in the lead role, stepping into the shoes of a woman whose life spiralled from palace privilege to infamy.

The series explores ambition, class and identity within the British establishment, tracing the astonishing ascent – and devastating downfall – of Andrews herself.

Here’s your full guide to The Lady on ITV, from plot and cast to its expected start date and all the latest updates.

Is The Lady on ITV a true story?

The Lady centres on the true story of Jane Andrews. She was a young working-class girl who became Sarah Ferguson‘s dresser at Buckingham Palace – much to the astonishment of her friends and family.

Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place amongst the upper-classes in the Duchess of York’s office. However, she lost the prestigious job after nine years of service.

The ITV synopsis tells us: “Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. But soon, cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences.”

In fact, Jane Andrews killed Thomas Cressman after a heated argument in 2000. He called police to say that “somebody is going to get hurt”, but the police did not visit his flat. Later that night, Jane hit him with a cricket bat and then stabbed him with a knife while he was sleeping.

Police arrested Jane Andrews and charged her with Cressman’s murder, but not before she attempted suicide. She eventually went to jail, but was subsequently released in 2015.

The Lady is based on the true events surrounding Jane Andrews. Payback’s Debbie O’Malley wrote the partly fictionalised drama, while Passenger’s Lee Haven Jones directed.

When’s the start date of The Lady in ITV?

The Lady is due to air on ITV and STV, and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player next year.

Although we don’t have a confirmed start date, we know it’s in the winter schedules. So expect it to land before Easter.

How many episodes is the Jane Andrews drama?

From award‑winning producer Left Bank Pictures (the company behind The Crown), The Lady will be four episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long.

Who is in the cast?

Mia McKenna-Bruce takes on the role of Jane Andrews in ITV’s The Lady. The BAFTA Rising Star winner, now 28, is still fondly remembered by many for her early days as a child actor. She made her screen debut back in 2008, aged just 11, as Penny in EastEnders, before going on to play Tee Taylor across The Tracy Beaker Survival Files, Tracy Beaker Files and later The Dumping Ground. She’s since appeared in Get Even and Vampire Academy, taken the lead in 2023’s acclaimed How to Have Sex, and more recently starred opposite Matt Dillon in 2025’s The Fence.

Acting clearly runs in the family – her sister Anya McKenna-Bruce has carved out her own career with roles in Cleaning Up, Adult Material, Amandaland and The Hack.

Natalie Dormer steps into the shoes of Sarah Ferguson. The actress is instantly recognisable from her standout performances as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Anne Boleyn in The Tudors. Her impressive CV also includes Silk, The Fades, Elementary and Picnic at Hanging Rock, along with more recent turns in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and White Lines.

Ed Speleers plays murder victim Thomas Cressman. Viewers will know him from Downton Abbey, Echo Beach, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, and critically acclaimed dramas such as Wolf Hall and Outlander. In recent years he’s added You and Star Trek: Picard to his growing roster of hits.

Rounding out the cast is an impressive ensemble featuring Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.

The Lady will air on ITV in 2026.

