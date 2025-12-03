First look at Bella Ramsey’s lead role in Channel 4 ‘darkly comedic’ thriller Maya

Bella Ramsey steps into the spotlight as Maya in Channel 4’s upcoming thriller of the same name, penned by the brilliantly funny Daisy Haggard.

If you were a fan of the gloriously off-the-wall Boat Story back in 2023, this one should shoot straight to the top of your watchlist. It comes from Two Brothers – the powerhouse duo Harry and Jack Williams – the creatives behind The Tourist. So expect a stylish, cheeky thriller with plenty of bite and a wink to the audience.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maya on Channel 4 – from the plot and cast to the start date and episode count – as the broadcaster unveils the very first look.

Bella Ramsey and Daisy Haggard as mother and daughter in Maya (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the plot of Maya on Channel 4?

The new Channel 4 thriller introduces teenager Maya. She is forced into a witness protection programme to escape a life-threatening danger…

Maya and her mum Anna leave their London lives behind, taking on new identities and relocating to a small rural town in Scotland.

As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them… And we’re not talking ghosts here. We’re directly referring to two hitmen intent on tracking them down. As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat.

A synopsis says: “Darkly comedic, and shot through with Haggard’s trademark warmth and humour, the series is an unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller that explores themes of predatory male behaviour, family and love. But, above all, is a warm and witty celebration of the special, unbreakable bond shared between mother and daughter.”

How many episodes is it?

Maya is a six episode series, with each instalment an hour.

Channel 4 has not yet confirmed if the thriller be stream as a boxset or be available day by day.

Maya is an unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller coming soon (Credit: Channel 4)

Where was Maya filmed?

Cast and crew have started filming Maya entirely on location in Scotland. This follows TV series such as 2024’s Rebus, The Traitors and, of course, Shetland.

Eagle-eyed TV viewers might have realised that, like Channel 4, multiple BBC shows have recently been filmed across the UK recently. By that, we mean, NOT in London.

As part of a plan that “will see the BBC boost TV drama production in the region” Silent Witness has moved to Birmingham. While This City is Ours and Unforgivable were filmed in Liverpool.

BBC One’s Death Valley filmed in Wales, while Channel 4 drama A Woman of Substance is currently filming in Yorkshire.

Who plays Maya in Channel 4 thriller?

Bella Ramsey plays the titular teenager Maya. The actor is, of course, most famous for playing Ellie Williams in the apocalyptic series The Last of Us. They are also known for acing it as Kelsey Morgan in Jimmy McGovern drama Time, Angelica in His Dark Materials, and Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones.

Between 2017 and 2020, they played Mildred Hubble in children’s drama The Worst Witch.

Actress, writer, and director Daisy Haggard portrays Maya’s mum Anna. Comedy fans will know Daisy for her leading role in Back to Life, where she played a recently-released convict trying to re-establish her life. She also played Janet Campbell in Boat Story, Myra Licht in Episodes, and Sam in Uncle.

In fact, as well as starring in the thriller, Daisy wrote and created the series. She will also make her directorial debut and co-direct the original Two Brothers (The Tourist, Fleabag, Boat Story) series alongside Jamie Donoughue (Doctor Who, The Last Kingdom). Yes, she is sickeningly talented.

Daisy Haggard wrote and stars in Maya (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else is in the cast?

Channel 4 has also revealed a seriously impressive supporting cast for Maya, featuring Tobias Menzies, Ben Chaplin, Raphel Famotibe, Josie Walker, Harriet Walter, Stuart Bowman, Tom Courtenay and Kiran Sonia Sawar.

Dalgliesh star Josie Walker will appear as Senior Detective Constable Debs. While Grantchester actor Stuart Bowman and The Nevers’ Kiran Sonia Sawar take on the roles of Witness Protection Officers Tony and Karen.

Mad Dogs alum Ben Chaplin and Millie Inbetween star Raphel Famotibe team up as hitmen Benji and Ted, and The Crown’s Tobias Menzies steps into the role of Bobby.

Also joining the cast are:

The Diplomat’s Serena Manteghi.

The Sandman’s Archie Backhouse.

Dear Green Place’s Paul Blair.

Industry’s Sonny Poon Tip.

Dept. Q’s Finlay Shack.

Ricky Zoom’s Max Fincham.

Harlots’ Ash Hunter.

Downton Abbey’s Harry Hadden-Patton.

Here We Go’s Tori Allen-Martin.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103’s Isabele Derosa.

Maya is expected to arrive on Channel 4 in 2026.

