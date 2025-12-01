Harlen Coben’s new Netflix thriller Run Away promises ‘deep secrets’ and twists at every corner

Harlan Coben’s Run Away is the latest of his twisty thrillers to make the leap to Netflix – and this one comes with some very familiar faces attached. The streamer has revealed that James Nesbitt will take centre stage, marking his third outing in a Coben adaptation. Fans of his previous turns will no doubt be thrilled to see him back in the author’s universe. So who else is joining the cast of Run Away, what’s the story about, and when can we expect it to land on Netflix? Here’s everything we know so far…

Author Harlan Coben has had multiple novels adapted [Credit: Netflix]

What is the next Harlan Coben adaptation on Netflix?

Harlan Coben and Netflix go together like cheese and wine, and the latest book adaptation is coming soon.

The next series will be a dramatisation of the novel Run Away. Missing You launched on Netflix on New Year’s Day 2025 and, once again, proved a huge hit.

After its success, the streaming service has confirmed that the next Harlan Coben is coming soon – and the cast are already on board.

What’s the plot of Run Away?

Like all Harlan Coben books, and subsequent TV adaptations, Run Away is a fast-paced thriller with more twists and turns that a snake on acid. Danny Brocklehurst has adapted the series for TV.

In the upcoming murder mystery, we meet Simon who had the perfect life, including a loving wife and kids, great job, and beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart..

The synopsis from Netflix says: “So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

Ruth Jones joins the cast of Harlan Coben thriller Run Away [Credit: Netflix]

Who’s in the cast?

Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations are typically strewn with buckets of famous faces, and Run Away is no exception.

James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones and Minnie Driver have all been announced in the cast of the upcoming thriller.

For James, it will mark his third collaboration with the dream team that is Coben and Netflx. He previously played DS Michael Broome in 2021’s Stay Close, and career criminal Dominic Calligan in Missing You. Like Richard Armitage before him, Nesbitt is fast becoming a familiar face in the thrillers. He plays the leading role of Simon in Run Away.

Although, there’s no sign – so far – of Richard being in Run Away. He’s been in four so far, including Missing You, Fool Me Once, Stay Close, and The Stranger.

Run Away will also star Gavin & Stacey actor Ruth Jones, and Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver.

Meanwhile, other stars set to appear include The Couple Next Door actor Alfred Enoch, Conclave’s Lucian Msamati, Big Boys’ Jon Pointing, and Hollyoaks’ Ellie Henry.

Wolf Hall actress Ellie de Lange will play Simon’s daughter, while Adrian Greensmith will appear in his second Harlan Coben adaptation, having previously starred in Shelter.

EastEnders’ Tracy-Ann Oberman, Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann, and Midsomer Murders’ Annette Badland will also star. Sweetpea’s Ingrid Oliver, The Red King’s Maeve Courtier-Lilley, The A List’s Finty Williams, and Big Mood’s Amy Gledhill complete the cast.

Who plays who in Run Away on Netflix?

James Nesbitt plays Simon Greene.

Minnie Driver is Simon’s wife Ingrid Greene.

Ruth Jones portrays Elena Ravenscroft.

Alfred Enoch stars as Isaac Fagbenle.

Lucian Msamati plays Cornelius Faber.

Jon Pointing is Ash.

Ellie de Lange portrays Paige Greene.

Adrian Greensmith stars as Sam Greene.

Ellie Henry plays Anya Greene.

Tracy-Ann Oberman portrays Jessica Kinberg.

Annette Badland is Lou.

Ingrid Oliver stars as Yvonne.

Maeve Courtier-Lilley plays Dee Dee.

Finty Williams portrays Enid Corval.

Joe McGann is Wiley Corval.

Amy Gledhill stars as Ruby Todd.

Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt in Harlan Coben’s Run Away [Credit: Netflix]

How many episodes is Run Away on Netflix?

Harlan Coben’s next adaptation will be eight episodes of an hour long. This follows the same pattern as previous adaptations Safe, Stay Close, The Stranger, and Fool Me Once.

Only 2025’s Missing You was shorter at only five episodes.

Where is it filmed?

Like previous adaptations, Run Away will relocate the story from the US to the UK. Harlan Coben is an American author and sets his books in his home country.

Filming for Run Away took place in and around Manchester and the North West of England in 2025.

When will the next Harlan Coben adaptation Run Away be released?

Netflix has now confirmed that Run Away will land on the streaming channel on New Year’s Day 2026.

New Harlan Coben series usually arrive on Netflix at the beginning of each year – often on New Year’s Day. It will land as a boxset.

Harlan Coben favourite James Nesbitt returns in Run Away [Credit: Netflix]

What Harlan Coben series are currently on Netflix?

Netflix has greenlit several new Harlan Coben adaptations, including I Will Find You. The new series is based on the author’s bestselling 2023 novel of the same name. The story centres on a father, in prison and serving a life sentence for the murder of his son.

However, the dad has always maintained his innocence… And when new evidence surfaces suggesting his son may still be alive, he hatches a plan to break out of prison to find answers.

Harlan Coben’s 2017 novel Caught is also getting a Netflix adaptation, as is the 2014 bestseller Just One Look.

If you can’t wait, there are several Coben series and films currently available to stream on Netflix. These include Missing You, Stay Close, The Stranger, The Innocent, Safe, Gone for Good, Hold Tight, Fool Me Once, and The Woods. There’s also twisty thriller Lazarus which arrived on Prime Video in October 2025.

Run Away is one of 13 titles from bestselling author Harlan Coben produced for Netflix. Coben continues his work with local screenwriters from around the world to bring his novels to life on screen, so far across four languages.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for Harlan Coben’s Run Away has finally dropped – and it’s already hinting at plenty of intrigue, tension and trademark Coben chaos.

We’re introduced to Ruth Jones in full steely-eyed PI mode, zeroing in on James Nesbitt’s character, Simon, as someone who might not be as innocent as he seems. Her suspicions only grow when Simon’s daughter disappears, then resurfaces looking nothing like the vibrant young woman she once was.

Simon pins the blame on her “controlling boyfriend”, convinced he’s the one who dragged her into danger. But when that same boyfriend turns up dead, well… the trail of suspicion points straight back to Simon. And the trailer makes it clear that everyone around him starts asking the same question: is he a desperate father, or a killer hiding in plain sight?

Ellie de Lange portrays Paige Greene in Harlan Coben’s Run Away (Credit: Netflix)

Is it based on a book?

Harlan Coben’s Run Away first hit shelves in 2019 and quickly cemented itself as one of his trademark “twisty thrillers”. In other words, classic Coben territory. The book’s synopsis sets the tone straight away: a father’s daughter has vanished, and he’ll do anything to find her. When he finally spots her — terrified and clearly in danger — he pleads with her to come home. Instead, she bolts. What follows drags him into a shadowy, violent underworld where no one is safe and murder sits disturbingly close to the surface. Before long, it isn’t just his daughter’s life hanging in the balance, but his own. The novel earned high praise from fellow crime giants. Peter James hailed it as proof that Coben is “at the very top of his game”, while Lee Child said Coben “never, ever lets you down – but this one is really special.”

Harlan Coben’s Run Away will air on Netflix on New Year’s Day 2026.

