Harlan Coben’s Missing You: Comic Relief’s Lenny Henry joins cast, alongside Richard Armitage in fourth collaboration

The Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix are known for their impressive ensemble casts, and the upcoming Missing You will be no exception.

We can reveal that Richard Armitage will be appearing in his FOURTH Harlan collaboration. He previously starred in Stay Close, The Stranger, and Fool Me Once.

Now, the streaming service has announced further names who will appear in the upcoming series. These include the Comic Relief legend Lenny Henry.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series, who is in the cast, and what the plot is about!

Richard Armitage previously starred in The Stranger on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Harlan Coben adaptation Missing You on Netflix

The next Harlan Coben adaptation on Netflix will be Missing You, based on the 2014 novel of the same name.

Missing You will follow Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh vanished entirely from her life 11 years ago.

However, she’s shocked when she sees his face again on a dating app…

We’re told: “Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Victoria Asare-Archer wrote the series. She previously worked on 2021’s Stay Close. Meanwhile, The Lazarus Project‘s Sean Spencer is directing.

Who is in the cast?

Slow Horses actress Rosalind Eleazar leads the cast as Detective Kat Donovan.

Former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer will star in Missing You as Stacey Embalo. Benidorm’s Steve Pemberton will join her, playing Titus, and Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro stars as Nurse Sally Steiner.

Meanwhile, Vera‘s Paul Kaye will play Monte Leburne, and Unforgotten’s Lisa Faulkner stars as Dana Fells. Mary Malone, who played Trudy in a 2023 episode of Doctor Who, will play Aqua.

Fans of the books probably won’t be surprised to hear that Richard Armitage will be playing Ellis Stagger in the series. This makes Missing You his fourth collaboration with Harlan Coben.

Lenny Henry has been cast as Clint Donovan. Of course, he needs no introduction. But his non-comedy roles have included Broadchurch, The Sandman, and Three Little Birds, which he also created.

Netflix’s Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan was a HUGE hit (Credit: Netflix)

When will Harlan Coben series Missing You stream on Netflix?

Missing You is expected to land on Netflix in 2025.

Filming recently commenced in the UK.

How many episodes is Missing You?

Missing You is expected to be eight episodes long, as is tradition for Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix.

Each instalment will be around an hour long.

The Harlan Coben thrillers currently available to watch on Netflix include Michelle Keegan thriller Fool Me Once, and James Nesbitt’s Stay Close.

There’s also Safe, and The Stranger. Non-British language adaptations include The Innocent (Spanish), Hold Tight (Polish), Gone for Good (French), and The Woods (Polish).

Missing You is coming to Netflix in 2025.

