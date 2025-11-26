Shetland series 10 episode 4 recap: 6 bombshells from Eadie’s bank account to Stevie Shannon’s confession

Shetland series 10 has pulled the rug out from under viewers, casting fresh suspicion over much-loved Sgt Billy McCabe – and episode 4 has only deepened the unease.

In Wednesday’s instalment (November 26, 2025), Stevie was desperately trying to keep her sister Amy close, but the task became almost impossible once Amy uncovered some devastating truths about her.

Elsewhere, DI Ruth Calder pushed her informant Louden into an extremely risky assignment that quickly spiralled into violence, while Tosh and Sandy continued to pick apart Robert Tulloch’s past within the police.

But the real shocker landed right at the end when their digging dragged Billy’s spotless record through the dirt. For the first time, viewers were left wondering whether the island’s most trusted sergeant might not be as untouchable as they thought.

Here’s a recap of what happened in Shetland series 10 episode 4.

***Warning: spoilers from Shetland series 10 episode 4 ahead***

Ashley Jensen’s DI Ruth Calder put her informant in grave danger in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series 10 episode 4: Is Will Louden dead?

DI Ruth Calder was on a mission to bring down the drug-dealing Callaghan family this week. In a bid to find out the identity of the Callaghans’ contact in Shetland, she piled the pressure on Will Louden to dig into the family and put him in grave danger.

He reluctantly agreed… Although, to be fair, he didn’t have a lot of choice as Calder emotionally blackmailed him with the promise to help him see his estranged child. Her harsh tactics were all in a good cause, but they put Will’s life at risk.

He warned her “it was too dangerous”, and he was right. When he started asking questions, Callaghan’s henchman Mitchell started followed him. It wasn’t long before he saw Louden meet up with DI Calder, and knew he’d found the “grass”.

At the end of the episode, Calder found Louden slumped unconscious by a wall. Although it wasn’t clear if he was dead, it had been made to look like he’d taken an overdose.

Perhaps if Ruth Calder had been a bit more careful with her informant, then he wouldn’t have been left fighting for his life.

Stevie Shannon’s real motives revealed and why she attacked Morag

In Shetland series 10 episode 4, the focus was very much on Stevie Shannon. We discovered – as if we hadn’t already guessed – that she had made the call to social services about her sister. Wow, what an absolutely cow.

Understandably, Amy was devastated to find out her sister was behind it. We learnt that Stevie just wanted Amy all to herself, and resented her life with her husband Luke and son Aiden.

A clearly very unwell Stevie believed that the whole world was trying to “get between her and Amy”, including Luke and Aiden. Of course, because she’d made a malicious report, the police were able to arrest her. Crucially this gave them reason to take her fingerprints. Viewers will know that there was a third set of prints found in Eadie Tulloch’s house.

Of course, when social services had been called it was Billy’s wife Morag who attended the scene. We know she was involved in Stevie and Amy’s case back in the day, alongside Eadie Tulloch.

Trying to defend herself to Amy, Stevie told her: “I’m going to put things right. I’m going to make sure she can’t take Aiden off you.”

She then drove to Morag’s house in a rage, broke into her house, and threatened her. Acting quite deranged, she said: “You took Amy from me. You and Tulloch. You stole her.”

Luckily, Morag managed to talk Stevie down before any harm came to either of them. Police subsequently arrived to arrest Stevie.

Adam Rhazali as DI Ruth Calder’s reluctant informant Will Louden in Shetland (Credit: BBC/Silverprint Films/Robert Periera Hind)

Shetland series 10 episode 4: Stevie Shannon didn’t kill Eadie

At the end of the episode, Amy and Stevie Shannon did reunite on better terms. And we also discovered that Stevie did NOT kill Eadie Tulloch.

Although she had been in Eadie’s garden the night she died, she was only curious to see her again. She said: “I wanted to look at her and see if she looked the same. But she just looked like a wee old woman. I just watched her through the window, and then went back to Amy’s.”

The third set of fingerprints found in Eadie’s house were not a match for Stevie’s.

Robert Tulloch revealed to be a corrupt police officer

Sandy and Tosh came to the disturbing conclusion that Robert Tulloch was a corrupt police officer, and taking bribes.

Knowing the revelation would unsettle Billy, Tosh decided to secretly investigate further. She met with Gina Powell who had previously accused the police of ruining their family. Gina painted a sinister picture of what life was like in Lunniswick under Robert Tulloch’s watch.

Robert had arrested Gina’s late husband Ray, a petty crook, in connection to the robbery of a goods container at Lerwick docks. Although Ray was most definitely with his wife and son on the night of the crime, he was strong-armed into signing a confession.

Meanwhile, Gina was blackmailed into lying, too. She told Tosh that “Lunniswick was Robert’s kingdom”. She added: “Robert framed Ray because Ray had been goading him. Ray was with me the night the robbery took place. But Robert told me it would be better for me [if I didn’t provide an alibi for Ray].

“Robert was tired of Ray. He wanted him off the isles. He made it quite clear I was to help him do that. I refused. But then Robert reminded me that his wife Eadie was the head of family services. One word from Robert and Eadie would start investigating us. He said that kids got taken from their families all the time. I could either stand by Ray, or lose my son David.”

But did Eadie know what her bent copper husband was up to?

Morag and Billy McCabe are central to Shetland series 10’s storyline (Credit: BBC)

Shetland series 10 episode 4: Is Billy corrupt like Robert?

Of course, viewers know that Robert Tullock and Sgt Billy McCabe worked together back in the day. In fact, Robert was Billy’s superior officer. They became friends, and Billy’s wife was also pally with Robert’s wife Eadie.

But was Billy complicit in Robert’s bullying tactics, and corruption? At the end of Shetland series 10 episode 4, Tosh received a duplicate copy of the missing bank statement we saw Billy with in the previous episode.

The statement proved that Robert had paid Billy £10,000 in 2001. It doesn’t look good for our Billy, does it? Not least as he attempted to hide the evidence.

What else happened in Shetland series 10 episode 4?

Back at the kirk, Alan revealed Ethan’s bruised and swollen face to DI Ruth Calder – the grim result of a run-in with Tom Jameson.

That led Calder to a significant breakthrough, uncovering Eadie’s connection to young couple Ethan and Jess, and the heartbreaking truth about their unborn baby. Jess had planned to give the child up for adoption and had been seeking guidance from Eadie, a former social worker, shortly before Eadie was killed…

Meanwhile, the sparks between DI Ruth Calder and Ed Tulloch were impossible to ignore, with Ed openly admitting he’d jump at the chance to take her out for dinner.

But despite all the drama, Tosh and Ruth were still no closer to finding Eadie’s killer. As Ruth bluntly put it: “We have no suspect, and no motive.” Although with Robert’s web of corruption hanging over the case, some viewers reckon revenge might be motive enough – whether Eadie was truly innocent or not.

Robert paid Billy £10,000 in 2001 (Credit: BBC One)

Top 6 bombshells in episode 4 of Shetland

Mitchell viciously attacked Will Louden and left him for dead. Eadie’s bank account exposed a £10,000 payment from Robert to Billy, raising major red flags. Stevie admitted she was the one who called social services on Amy, though the sisters later reconciled. She also lashed out and attacked Morag in a fit of rage. Stevie confirmed she didn’t kill Eadie. And finally, Gina Powell revealed Robert had threatened her with social services.

Shetland continues with the penultimate episode on Wednesday, December 03, 2025 at 9pm on BBC One.

