BBC Shetland series 10: 5 secrets unleashes in episode 2 – from Eadie’s house fire to Hayley’s shame

Shetland series 10 continued on BBC One this week, and episode 2 delivered another round of twists, secrets and simmering tension in Lunniswick.

The episode picked up from last week’s shocking cliffhanger, when Lana Muir set fire to Eadie Tulloch’s house. In Wednesday’s instalment (November 12), DI Ruth Calder and DI Tosh got to work unravelling her motives – and what she might be hiding.

Lana’s decision not only wiped out crucial evidence linked to Eadie’s murder but also hinted that she knew far more about who wanted the elderly woman dead.

Here’s a full recap of Shetland series 10 episode 2 – including the five biggest revelations that kept viewers guessing.

***Warning: spoilers from Shetland series 10 episode 2 ahead***

Clive Russell and Ellie Haddington as Arthur and Lana Mair in Shetland S10

Shetland series 10 episode 2 recap: Why did Lana set fire to Eadie’s house?

At the beginning of the episode, Calder and Tosh took Lana Muir in for questioning after she set fire to Eadie’s house. We’ve been told that Lana is suffering from dementia, but perhaps she isn’t quite as confused as we’ve been led to believe…

Did she, in fact, know what she was doing? During questioning, Lana described Eadie as a “force of nature”, and admitted they’d been friends before she died.

But she later said something much more revealing. Talking about Eadie’s death, Lana told the detectives: “You reap what you sow. She was always nosing into other people’s business.”

When Calder and Tosh pressed Lana further, asking if Eadie had ever “hurt someone”, Lana said: “That’s all behind us now. Some things are best left to lie.”

However, “vulnerable adult” Lana soon became distressed. This led to Procurator Fiscal Matt Blake (Samuel Anderson in the cast) warning the detectives that they couldn’t question her again.

So did Eadie have enemies, and was Lana one of them? We later found out that Lana and Eadie had been “close” friends – “kin not blood”. But something – or someone in this case – came between them. More on that below.

What happened to Eadie’s son Craig?

Eadie’s son – and Ed’s brother – Craig died in the infamous storm that devastated Lunniswick in the early 2000s. It killed several locals Lana and Arthur’s son Ally, too.

Both Craig and Ally “died young” during the storm while working on a fishing boat called The Linty. The boat sank during the turbulence.

Lana was a “positive and warm person” until the tragic loss of her son over two decades ago. The tragedy left Lana overwhelmed with grief.

At this stage, it’s unclear if the storm has anything to do with Eadie’s death. However it was the reason Eadie and her son Ed were estranged. He told Ashley: “It’s what started the rift between me and mum. I could never live up to Craig.”

Who are Amy and Stevie Shannon in Shetland series 10?

Sergeant Billy McCabe’s wife Morag used to work with the victim, Eadie Tulloch, in Shetland social services. And she pointed Tosh to a possible person to interest in Eadie’s death – a person called Amy Shannon.

Amy Shannon was an old case of Eadie’s. Eadie had recommended that Amy and her sister Stevie be removed from their birth mum who, according to the files, was neglectful. Amy is now suing social services. Morag described Amy as “angry” and “looking for someone to blame”. But enough to commit murder?

Amy was adopted in Shetland, and became a teacher. She now has a flat in Lerwick with a partner, and their child. Her sister Stevie ended up on the mainland and was bought up in Aberdeen. The sisters didn’t see each other for years. Long story short, as a social worker, Eadie’s work often made her unpopular…

When Tosh visited Amy and her sister Stevie, Amy told her the reason for their complaint. She said: “A few months after we were removed, our mum died, and they split us up. Stevie’s been through four different foster families, and two children’s homes.”

Tosh “got a weird vibe from Stevie” and so, quite frankly, did we. We later discovered that Stevie had a bit of a “disturbing” history… There were concerns that she’d been “manipulating other children” in her care homes, turning them against once another, and “encouraging them to run away with her”.

In the episode, someone called social services on Amy Shannon and her husband – but who?

Shetland series 10 episode 2 recap: Arthur became a new suspect

Arthur became prime suspect in episode 2 of Shetland series 10. When Tosh and Calder finally got to interview Lana again, she became agitated at her husband Arthur. She said: “I know what happened to Eadie. It was terrible what Arthur did. You’ve got a temper on you Arthur.”

Did Arthur kill Eadie and Lana burnt her house down to cover his tracks? Turns out that Arthur and Eadie had had an affair, but he “ended it for good” as soon as Lana was diagnosed with dementia “five years back”.

Another vital piece of information he’d kept from the police was that he visited Eadie on the night she died. He’d dropped around some food and whisky and they “drank, ate, and chatted”. However he insisted they had “just the one dram”, but the quantity found in her stomach contradicted that.

The autopsy showed that Eadie had a “skinful” of whisky in her belly when she died and was likely drunk, which explained why she hadn’t fought back. Even weirder when you consider that Eadie didn’t drink. According to Colin Waite anyway. As Di Ruth Calder put it: “Our 76-year-old victim was paralytic at the time of her murder.”

However, Arthur insisted that when he’d left her, Eadie was fine. He had gone home and spent the rest of the evening with his wife and family.

Tosh believed the affair, while reason enough for Lana to set Eadie’s house on fire, wasn’t a “motive”, but more like “a defence”. They let Arthur go – for now.

Shetland series 10 episode 2 recap: What is Hayley’s secret?

Hayley was clearly hiding a secret in episode 2 of Shetland series 1o. Chris accused her of “sneaking around” and constantly “checking her phone”. Not only that we also found our she had a secret phone. While she insisted it was because she runs two restaurants, the truth came out eventually.

In fact, Hayley admitted she was in “deep shit”. She said: “That’s why I bought us here. The restaurant’s got into debt and I’ve done something stupid. Now I have to do exactly what I’m told or we’re in danger. All of us.”

Hayley Burnett had a huge bag full of heroin, which she had to hand over to a dealer. After that, they’d be “free”. Allegedly. Is any of this related to Eadie’s murder or just a side-plot? All will be revealed in the coming episodes.

Top five revelations in episode 2

Arthur and Eadie’s affair. It turns out Arthur and Eadie were more than just old friends. He even admitted to visiting her on the night she died, raising serious questions about what really happened before the blaze. Eadie’s whisky mystery. When Eadie’s autopsy revealed high levels of whisky in her system, Ruth and Tosh were left wondering why she suddenly started drinking after Arthur left. Hayley’s dangerous deal. Hayley Burnett’s presence in Shetland took a dark turn when it emerged she’d brought a bag full of heroin to the island. She’s being blackmailed by ruthless moneylenders she once borrowed from – and it’s clear they’ll stop at nothing. A long-standing grudge. Amy and Stevie Shannon’s history with social worker Eadie was far from friendly. The pair clearly held a grudge, putting them firmly in the frame for having a motive. A tragic shared past. In a heartbreaking twist, both Lana and Eadie lost sons in the devastating storm of the early 2000s. The question now is whether that shared tragedy has anything to do with Eadie’s shocking death.

Shetland episode 3 airs on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

