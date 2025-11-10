First look at ‘gripping’ new crime thriller Under Salt Marsh starring Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall

Under Salt Marsh is the next big Sky Original crime drama on everyone’s radar. And from what we’ve seen so far, it’s absolutely worth the buzz.

There are crime dramas, and then there’s THIS. Think the grit of Mare of Easttown, the tension of Happy Valley, and the depth of True Detective – all rolled into one moody, must-watch series.

Described as blending “atmospheric crime storytelling with a deeply human portrait of resilience and community”, Under Salt Marsh looks set to deliver both edge-of-your-seat mystery and real emotional pull.

Sky has now dropped the first-look photos and an official trailer for the gripping new show. Here’s everything you need to know about Under Salt Marsh – from the cast and plot to the episode count and when it all kicks off.

Rafe Spall and Kelly Reilly joins forces in upcoming crime drama Under Salt Marsh (Credit: Sky)

What is the plot of Under Salt Marsh on Sky?

Under Salt Marsh centres on “an unspeakable crime” which takes place in a small Welsh community where everyone “trusts one another”. Well, at first, anyway.

The series begins as a “once-in-a-generation storm” rolls in from the sea. As the apocalyptic weather batters the community, former detective-turned-teacher Jackie Ellis makes a shocking discovery…

A synopsis tell us: “It reopens the wounds of a three-year-old cold case which cost her both her career and her family’s trust.”

Jackie is forced to reluctantly reunite with her estranged police partner Detective Eric Bull on “an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core”.

We’re told: “Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever.”

The residents of the small Welsh village are subsequently left wondering “who is capable” of committing such a shocking crime.

How many episodes is it?

The upcoming Sky Original drama will be six episodes long.

Claire Oakley created, wrote, and directed the series. She’s best known for working on the Molly Windsor film Make Up, and directing episodes of Culprits.

The always brilliant Jonathan Pryce as Solomon Bevan in Under Salt Marsh (Credit: Sky)

Who is in the cast?

Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall lead the cast in the Sky Original, Under Salt Marsh. And they are joined by a solid ensemble support.

Surrey-born actress Kelly, 48, stars as Jackie Ellis, the former detective who must solve the cold case to keep the trust of her neighbours. As well as an extensive career in films, she is perhaps best known for her portrayal of badass Beth Dutton in Yellowstone.

TV viewers will also know her as Kerra in Britannia, Jordan Semyon in True Detective, Dr Catherine Black in Black Box, and DI Anna Travis in Above Suspicion.

Rafe Spall, 42, plays Detective Eric Bull. The British actor is handy at both comedic and dramatic roles, just like his pa Timothy. Rafe is best known for playing Jason Ross in sitcom Trying, as well as Pete Griffiths in Pete Versus Life, and Reg Whitehead in Roadies. He also starred in an episode of Black Mirror opposite Jon Hamm.

The brilliant supporting cast includes Slow Horses’ Jonathan Pryce as prominent character Solomon Bevan. Bad Sisters’ Brian Gleeson also appears, alongside Industry’s Harry Lawtey, and Trigger Point’s Mark Stanley.

Also starring in the ensemble cast of Under Salt Marsh is:

DI Ray’s Naomi Yang as Jess Deng.

Clink’s Dinita Gohil.

The Guest’s Kimberley Nixon.

Fool Me Once’s Dino Fetscher.

The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Lizzie Annis.

Lizzie Annis. Death Valley’s Rhodri Meilir.

Stella’s Julian Lewis Jones.

Where was Under Salt Marsh filmed?

The six-part series unfolds in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen. A tight-knit community torn apart by an unthinkable crime.

Filming took place across various locations in Wales, giving the show its authentic, brooding backdrop.

The production was also supported by the Welsh Government through Creative Wales, helping to bring the story – and its haunting sense of place – vividly to life.

Industry’s Harry Lawtey joins the ensemble cast as Dylan Rees (Credit: Sky)

When’s the start date? How can you watch it?

Under Salt Marsh will launch on Sky and streaming service NOW in 2026.

We’ll bring you more details as soon as we have them.

