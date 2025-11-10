If you loved Netflix’s gripping drama Adolescence, then you’ll want to queue up A Mother’s Son. The chilling two-part thriller that’s just landed on the streamer this November.

Originally broadcast over two nights back in 2012, the tense mini-series comes from Chris Lang, the mastermind behind ITV’s Unforgotten, and it’s every bit as compelling.

Now newly available to stream – but only for a limited time – A Mother’s Son is finding a fresh audience who can’t stop talking about its haunting story and powerhouse cast.

Here’s the lowdown on Netflix’s A Mother’s Son: the plot, the episodes, that impressive line-up, and where it was all filmed.

Hermione Norris played a devastated parent in A Mother’s Son (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What is it about?

The crime drama centres on the murder of schoolgirl Lorraine Mullary – which is where the Adolescence echoes begin – in the sleepy market town of East Lee, Suffolk.

Mum Rosie – adjusting to life with a newly-blended family and four kids to juggle – begins to suspect her teenage son Jamie’s movements on the night of Lorraine’s death. When she finds a bloodstained pair of trainers hidden in his bedroom, she begins to fear his involvement.

While the police investigation rumbles on, relationships in their recently-merged family become fraught. Jamie looks to dad David for guidance. But Rosie cannot get rid of the niggling notion that her son could be guilty of a heinous crime.

Hermione Norris, Martin Clunes and Nicola Walker lead A Mother’s Son cast

Hermione Norris plays the main role of Rosie Cutler, who fears her boy Jamie might’ve killed a local girl in the woods.

“I spent a lot of time in tears,” the now 58-year-old, from Paddington, told Daily Express of her filming experience. “It was quite a vital requirement for the job, as Rosie has to fight with her suspicions that her son might be responsible for a murder. She also has to face how her new relationship with Ben is going to sustain this level of horror.” As for where you’ve seen Hermione on screen before, the best bet is Cold Feet. For nine series she played the character Karen Marsden. Her other meaty roles include DCI Carol Jordan in crime drama Wire in the Blood, MI6 agent Ros Myers in Spooks, and Beatrice Kingdom in comedy drama Kingdom (which co-starred Celebrity Traitors favourite Stephen Fry). She also played Dr Vivien Lake in the fifth series of Luther.

Alexander Arnold as Jamie, alongside Ellie Bamber as Olivia (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes plays Ben in A Mother’s Son

Unstoppable British actor Martin Clunes plays Ben Banks in the cast of A Mother’s Son. Rosie and Ben join their two families together after their marriages break down.

Martin Clunes, now 63, is one of Wimbledon’s proudest sons and has been a televisual mainstay for as long as we can remember.

Martin’s earliest success came as Gary in the sitcom Men Behaving Badly, opposite Harry Enfield, Neil Morrissey and Caroline Quentin. The comedy aired for six series in total, having debuted in 1992. Men Behaving Badly won the first-ever National Television Award for Situation Comedy.

For 18 years, the star was the face of ITV medical comedy-drama Doc Martin, while also headlining Reggie Perrin, Manhunt, and this year’s Out There.

Nicola Walker is a cop again in a second Chris Lang drama

Nicola Walker plays DC Sue Upton, who is tasked with unlocking the mystery of Lorraine’s tragic death.

The actress is an Olivier Award-winning actress best recognised for portraying DCI Cassie Stuart in Chris Lang’s Unforgotten, and Hannah Stern in The Split.

Born in Stepney, the 55-year-old’s career credits highlight a penchant for detecting. In Touching Evil, she appeared alongside Robson Green as DI Susan Taylor.

In Prisoners’ Wives she played DCI Jo Fontaine. Another Spooks alumnus, Nicole played Ruth Evershed in the BBC spy series.

DI Annika Strandhed (in Annika), Gillian Greenwood (Last Tango in Halifax), and Sharon Franklin (Babylon) are other noteworthy characters.

Unforgotten star Nicola Walker has a history of playing detectives (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in A Mother’s Son cast?

Doctor Who’s Paul McGann appears as Rosie’s former husband David Cutler.

Skins actor Alexander Arnold appears as Jamie Cutler.

The Serpent star Ellie Bamber is Olivia ‘Livvy’ Cutler.

Screw star Jake Davies is Rob Banks.

Catherine the Great’s Antonia Clarke is Jess Banks.

Juliet Yorke is Lorraine Mullary (in her only significant TV role).

Shameless star Annabelle Apsion is Kay Mullary.

Doctors actor Charles Daish plays DCI Thomas McCleish.

Reviews for A Mother’s Son

When A Mother’s Son first aired, this dark two-parter was deemed “tense”, “absorbing” and “thrilling” by The Guardian, “with lots of great performances”.

The Telegraph wrote at the time: “Chris Lang’s script had a pleasing economy to it, with naturalistic dialogue that didn’t sound written. Instead of shouting for attention it let the slow-burn plot do the work.

“What really made it work was the casting of Alexander Arnold as the moody, porn-obsessed, self-conscious teenager. Even as his behaviour became more disturbing he remained oddly sympathetic and his understated performance was exactly what the script needed.”

Over at Metro, it was applauded for forensically examining modern family life.

“Like Accused, A Mother’s Son was at its heart about maternal love and what it can mean, or push us women to do. In terms of cast, dialogue and genuinely watchable drama, this was ITV at its best.”

A Mother’s Son features a horrific inner-family enquiry (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Where A Mother’s Son was filmed

The drama unfolds in the fictional seaside town of East Lee – though sharp-eyed viewers may spot that it was actually filmed around the picturesque Suffolk spots of Southwold and neighbouring Walberswick.

Southwold’s charming high street doubled up for several key scenes, with local residents even stepping in as extras to give the production a more authentic feel.

It’s not the first time the area’s played host to big names, either. Michael Palin shot East of Ipswich there years earlier, while Matt Lucas and David Walliams later brought Little Britain to town. And it’s easy to see why Southwold keeps drawing creatives – literary greats George Orwell and PD James both had strong ties to the coastal gem.

When is A Mother’s Son on Netflix?

It drops on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Both episodes clock in around the 45-minute mark.

It’s now over 13 years since the show originally broadcast on ITV. We’ll update when Netflix indicates when it will remove the drama.

How many episodes of A Mother’s Son?

There are just two episodes, each running for around 45 minutes – the perfect length for its original ITV broadcast, complete with ad breaks.

A Mother’s Son is available to stream on Netflix now.

