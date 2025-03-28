All the clues Netflix will want to commission season 2 of Adolescence

Everybody wants to know if there’s going to be a season 2 of Adolescence, so we’ve gathered all the clues Netflix might just want to commission it for another instalment.

The crime drama helmed by Stephen Graham opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Now, fans are urging the creators to add more episodes.

Even though the four-part series doesn’t end in a cliffhanger and Jamie’s (Owen Cooper) complete story is shown, there could be more to it, clues suggest…

Adolescence has been touted as the ‘most important show’ of 2025 (Credit: Netflix)

Stephen Graham hints at Adolescence season 2

Jack Thorne and Stephen co-wrote Adolescence. Although the former ruled out the possibility of a second season, the latter has hinted it could still happen.

When asked if his show would have another instalment, Stephen told Variety: “Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

But yeah, everything’s looking good.

Meanwhile, his wife, Hannah Walters, who plays Mrs Bailey in the series, echoed her husband’s emotions without confirming a second season.

She said: “A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else.

“But yeah, everything’s looking good… everyone’s happy, shall we say?”

Viewing figures are off the chart

At the time of writing, Adolescence has had 66 million views and counting. And it’s only been two weeks since Netflix started streaming it.

It goes without saying that the miniseries would be Netflix’s top pick should it be considered for a second part.

Furthermore, it’s enjoying a successful run worldwide. So naturally, there’s a huge demand for a sequel.

Hannah told the same publication that Adolescence is number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India and Australia.

As she points out, the subject matter – knife crime in the UK – resonates with a global audience. Going by the audience feedback, another season of Adolescence would be as popular as the first.

Stephen has teased a second season of Adolescence (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Awareness about prevalent social issues

More than entertainment, Stephen’s series is making noise by bringing to light social issues that deserve to be talked about.

Other than the core topic of escalating knife crimes, the series touches upon numerous subjects – teen psychology, parent-child relationship, and rise of dangerous online trends including the manosphere and incel culture.

Perhaps the creators might consider elaborating on some of the most prevalent issues in our society, without necessarily dragging Jamie’s story.

Hinting the above is possible, Jack said: “We’d love to explore the one-shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think series two of Adolescence is quite right for us.”

The miniseries is the number one show in more than 80 countries (Credit: Netflix)

What sources have claimed

Meanwhile, inside sources have claimed that the second series of Adolescence isn’t completely ruled out.

An insider told The Sun: “Execs are thrilled by the results and acclaim for Adolescence. It’s seen as a format that can run and run, at least to a second series if not further, as it could take in a different teen issue each series.”

They added: “The topic has resonated with viewers because it taps into parents’ biggest fear and there’s plenty of scope for more in the same vein.”

All four episodes of Adolescence are available to stream on Netflix.

