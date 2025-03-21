Sadness behind Stephen Graham’s success – dad leaving, ‘bullied’ for being mixed race, heartbreaking death of his mum

Stephen Graham is the man of the moment thanks to his role in Netflix’s Adolescence – but who is his dad? Why was he bullied? And when did his mum pass away?

The actor, 51, plays Eddie Miller in the hard-hitting drama series which has had the nation gripped. Prior to this, Stephen starred in the likes of Boiling Point, This Is England, Line of Duty and Matilda.

However, life wasn’t always easy for Stephen Graham… Here, we’re taking a look inside the sadness behind his success.

The actor’s parents split when he was young (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Graham’s dad is ‘proud’ of the actor

Stephen was born on 3 August 1973 in Kirby, Lancashire. Graham’s biological dad, Stephen Kelly, is half Jamaican and half Swedish.

His mother Mary – who was a social worker – and dad separated when Stephen was young. Stephen maintained a close relationship with his biological father, though.

I think he was destined to be an actor.

In 2010, Stephen’s father spoke about his pride after Stephen and his other son, Aston Kelly, appeared in BAFTA-winning movies.

“I’m so proud of them both. It’s incredible that they’ve both been in films winning BAFTAs but they’re both really talented,” he told Manchester Evening News.

“Stephen’s been performing since he was eight, when one of his teachers spotted his talent, so I think he was destined to be an actor.”

Stephen has been open about his childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen and his stepdad he affectionately calls ‘Pops’

Stephen’s mum, Mary, found love again after her relationship split and married Mike Fazakerley in 1989. Stephen was 10 at the time.

The Adolescence star has a close relationship with former head paediatric nurse Mike – who is also mixed race, although his heritage is African.

He has previously credited Mike – who he calls “Pops” – for helping him understand his mixed-race heritage.

In 2019, he told BBC Desert Island Discs: “There were times growing up where I would be slightly unsure of where I fitted in.

“Sometimes I’d be accepted by my white cousins and then my black cousins wouldn’t really, you know what I mean. So it was kind of like, where do I belong?”

On how his stepdad has helped him, Stephen explained: “He helped me see who I am and what I am is good enough. He helped me find my own way and I got that sense of self in many respects from my mother, finding your own way.”

Meanwhile talking to The Guardian, Stephen described Mike as a “huge role model”.

“Pops came into my life and he taught me about identity and my history. He was my huge role model, and my huge male figure in my life,” Stephen said.

He was left emotional discussing his mum and Pops (Credit: Capital)

Stephen’s mum’s death

Unfortunately, in 2022, Stephen was left heartbroken when his mum sadly passed away.

The actor shared the sad news that she had died when he received an OBE in December for his services to drama. Stephen dedicated the honour to his mum.

Meanwhile, talking to MailOnline recently, Stephen’s stepdad Mike said: “It’s just sad that his mum isn’t here to wallow in Stephen’s glory, that’s the only downside.”

Stephen also spoke about his mum and stepdad’s support in an emotional interview this week

Appearing on Capital Radio, Stephen wept as he said: “To help you achieve your goal, or to believe in the dream you have. It takes that one person and my [step]dad was that person… And my mum.”

Being bullied

Stephen has previously opened up about the vile bullying he endured in his youth.

He told The Sun: “I’m mixed race. As a kid, I was called horrible words that I don’t even want to say, and little monkey boy.”

Stephen also shared on Desert Island Discs: “There were times growing up when I was slightly unsure where I fitted in. That n-word popped up when I was younger.”

What’s more, the actor previously recalled when he was left “crying his eyes” out after reading the script for Shane Meadow’s 2006 film This is England.

According to Stephen, he was triggered by the racial abuse as it brought back painful memories for him. One scene in the movie saw his character, racist skinhead Combo, attack a black man.

“It was life-changing. I lost myself quite a bit within that character,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

“I had moments of getting back to my apartment and phoning Hannah [Walters, his wife] and crying my eyes out, and I drank. For me, that was where I really learned to dive into a character.”

Stephen on having a ‘breakdown’

Stephen has been candid about his mental health battles over the years.

In 2019, he shared that he attempted to take his own life in his early twenties after moving to London to try and make it as an actor.

“I had a breakdown. Going to that big London to do it on your own,” he said on Desert Island Discs.

“Then I went back home. [My parents] were trying to see what was happening with me. I’ll never forget the tears coming down both their faces.

“Then the next day I tried to hang myself. It was very calculated. I had to put on a high-neck jumper. My mum kind of saw it. Then everything came out. Life was worth living thankfully.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at anytime.

