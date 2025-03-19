Adolescence star Stephen Graham was once very close to adopting his This Is England co-star, Thomas Turgoose, after the death of his mum, it was once revealed.

Thomas and Stephen first starred together back in 2006 – and they developed a very strong bond, so much so that Stephen gave Thomas a very heartfelt offer as he struggled with his grief…

The actor found fame on This Is England (Credit: Channel 4)

Thomas Turgoose and Stephen Graham met filming This Is England

Back in 2006, Thomas starred in Shane Meadows’ now iconic movie, This Is England.

The movie follows a troubled 13-year-old boy who joins a group of skinheads in 1983. However, his life changes when he meets Combo, a former member of the crew and ex-convict with extreme views who starts his own clan.

Turgoose played the 13-year-old boy in question, Shaun, whilst Stephen played the volatile Combo.

The movie spawned three sequel series, This Is England ’86, This Is England ’88, and This Is England ’90.

Throughout production, Stephen and his young co-star developed a strong bond – which really came to the fore when Thomas’ mum died shortly after filming finished.

During an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast in 2021, Thomas spoke of the aftermath of his mum’s death following a battle with cancer.

Stephen offered to adopt Thomas Turgoose after his mum died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Stephen Graham almost adopts co-star Thomas Turgoose

Speaking on the podcast, Thomas explained that following his mum’s death, he had to move in with his father. However, he didn’t know his dad that well at the time.

“I remember. I sat in my bedroom for days and weeks, and I was so confused. This isn’t the lifestyle that I’m used to,” he said.

“I spent a lot of time with Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham. They agreed between them that if they didn’t get on with my dad, or if they didn’t see my dad fit to bring me up, they was gonna adopt me,” he then revealed.

Thomas on relationship with his dad

However, Thomas explained that he got to know his dad over time, who he described as being a “proper bloke”.

“But they met my dad. And my dad is a proper bloke! He’s worked his [bleep] off his whole life, and he’s respectable. Me and my dad are best friends now, whereas, when I moved in with him I didn’t know him,” he said.

The star also revealed that he didn’t know that the film had been dedicated to his mum until he watched it at the premiere.

Stephen is starring in new series Adolescence on Netflix now.

