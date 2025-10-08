Favourite to win The Celebrity Traitors revealed as bookies share odds and ‘shock betrayals’ teased

The Celebrity Traitors starts tonight (October 8) and bookies have shared odds on who they think will walk away as the show’s first-ever winner.

Claudia Winkleman returns as host of the star-studded series. However, this time, she’s welcoming 19 famous faces into her castle in the Scottish Highlands.

However, Kate Garraway, Stephen Fry, Alan Carr and the gang won’t go home with the cash prize themselves. Oh no. They’re playing for their chosen charity. But we still reckon it’ll be just as cut-throat as the civilian series of the show…

Host Claudia Winkleman names her Traitors on the show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors odds – bookies share favourite to win

Seeing as he’s pretty much the most clever man on the planet, the bookies are tipping Stephen Fry to win. He leads the race to win the show with odds of 4/1. Coming a close second, though, is Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed. Bookies at SportsCasting exclusively told ED! that he has odds of 9/2 to win the money for his chosen charity.

Celia Imrie (5/1), Clare Balding (6/1) and Alan Carr and Mark Bonnar (both 7/1) are all good bets though. Rank outsiders to win Celebrity Traitors include rugby player Joe Marler, comic Joe Wilkinson and YouTuber Niko Omilana. They’re all at 16/1 to win.

Does Jonathan Ross have what it takes to win The Celebrity Traitors? (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors odds – Kate Garraway a contender to win

Spokesman Shane Orton told ED!: “The odds are in for Celebrity Traitors and the line-up is stacked with some of the biggest names in British television. Stephen Fry is the bookies’ favourite at 4/1. But as fans of the show know, being the cleverest in the room doesn’t always mean you’ll make it to the end.

“Nick Mohammed and Celia Imrie are both well placed, each with the kind of calm presence that could keep suspicion at bay. Clare Balding is seen as a strong contender, bringing the sort of quiet authority that often earns trust in the early rounds.”

GMB host Kate Garraway is also being backed by bookies as one to watch (Credit: BBC)

‘One wrong look or badly timed question can unravel everything’

Moving on, he then added: “Alan Carr is anything but quiet and could be pure entertainment whether he’s a Faithful or a Traitor. Jonathan Ross (10/1) and Kate Garraway (9/1) both know how to hold a room, which could work for or against them when things turn tense.

“Meanwhile, Charlotte Church (10/1) has the confidence to push a vote her way, while Paloma Faith is a wildcard with a flair for drama. Tom Daley (12/1) is no stranger to pressure and David Olusoga could be a dark horse with a sharp strategic mind.”

He concluded: “With personalities this big, the round table is going to be a war of charm, instinct and performance. This is not a game where the loudest wins or where trust lasts long. One wrong look or badly timed question can unravel everything. With this cast, expect bold plays, shifting alliances and a few shock betrayals from the least expected faces.”

How much prize money is up for grabs on The Celebrity Traitors? The Celebrity Traitors works a little differently to the civilian version of the show, with the winner not actually taking home a penny in prize money. That’s not to say they’re not being paid a hefty fee to take part in the all-star spin-off of the BBC series. But any money they win for taking part in The Celebrity Traitors will go straight to their chosen charity. So how much prize money can The Celebrity Traitors cast win? The BBC has revealed that the celebrities will play for a cash prize of up to £100,000. However, if you’ve watched The Traitors, you’ll know that they have to earn that prize pot. And the celebrity series will be no different. The exact figure will depend on how they perform in missions throughout the series. And, as usual, the money can go up or down. Who gets the money? Unlike the civilian version where the contestants keep the jackpot, the celebrities are playing for their chosen charity. But they will, however, receive a separate appearance fee for taking part in the series. How much are they paid? According to journalist Marina Hyde on Richard Osman’s The Rest is Entertainment podcast, the celebs are all being paid the same flat fee. She said that, rather than being paid individual wages, all of the celebrities were paid the same £40,000 fee to appear on the show. And that fee is thought to be regardless of if you’re the first to be banished or you win the show. “It’s certainly interesting to compare something like Celebrity Traitors on the BBC to I’m a Celebrity on ITV,” she said. “Although we haven’t seen the celebrity iteration yet. But we know it’s gonna be massive. Look at the calibre of the people they got. “They were able to pay everybody a blanket £40k fee, right?” she then confirmed with Richard. “I am spilling all my tea today. They’re paying them a £40k fee.”

Celebrity Traitors starts tonight (October 8) on BBC One at 9pm.

