Netflix megahit Adolescence was initially marketed as a one-off limited series. However, news has broken recently that the streamer is in talks to make a second season of the Stephen Graham drama.

But, if Netflix was expecting the reaction to this news to be universally positive, then it’ll be sorely disappointed.

Owen Cooper shot to fame thanks to his role in the show (Credit: Netflix)

Adolescence set for season 2 on Netflix?

Last month, Adolescence made waves when it dropped on Netflix.

Across four episodes – all filmed in one take and featuring an all-star cast, including Stephen Graham’s wife Hannah Walters – viewers went on a journey that began with 13-year-old Jamie being arrested for the murder of a girl at his school.

The series depicted his arrest, the police’s efforts to pin the crime on him, his time in custody and the effects on his family.

Since its debut on the streamer, it’s amassed 114.5 million views, making it the fourth most viewed English language show on Netflix.

Now, it’s been reported that Brad Pitt’s production company – who produced the first series – are in talks to do a second series.

Co-president of Plan B Entertainment, Dede Gardener, told Deadline that conversations were taking place about the “next iteration” of the show.

Gardener added that they were thinking of how to “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA, [and] not be repetitive”.

Will there be a second season? (Credit: Netflix)

Is Adolescence getting a season 2?

Stephen Graham and his wife, who’s production company was also involved in the making of the series, previously addressed the idea of a second season.

“Possibly, let’s see how the figures are,” Stephen told Variety. “But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

Hannah added that she’d love to work with Netflix again, but “it’s hard” to follow up something that has had as much impact as the first series.

“A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good … everyone’s happy, shall we say?” she added.

However, show writer Jack Thorne didn’t seem so keen on a second series when he spoke to This Morning last month.

Would a second series follow Jamie again? (Credit: Netflix)

‘Jamie’s story is finished’

Speaking on the show, Jack was asked if they’d make a series two about Katie, the girl Jamie murdered.

“I don’t think we’re the right people to tell Katie’s story,” he said. “I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made. Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way and maybe we would be inadequate for that task.”

Jack then said that Jamie’s story is “finished”.

He then continued, saying: “I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two. We’d love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series two of Adolescence is quite right for us.”

Fans don’t seem to want another series (Credit: Netflix)

Fans fume over the possibility of Adolescence season 2

However, fans are not happy with the prospect of a second series of the show. Some have expressed their opinion that its an “unnecessary risk”.

“Is another season really necessary, or does it risk diluting the show’s impact?” one fan asked on X.

“We don’t need a season 2,” another wrote.

“Does this need a second season? It will be like 13 Reasons Why? A mess,” a third said.

“This show doesn’t need a second season, it encapsulates what it needs to beautifully in just the one,” another tweeted.

“Why? It’s already concluded in the first season. I hope they don’t ruin it,” a fifth added.

However, some viewers have stated that perhaps turning the show into an “anthology” series would be an interesting way to move it forward without ruining the ending of the first series.

“I hope they just turn it into an anthology series, where it takes on a totally new storyline and set of characters. We don’t need a sequel to Jamie’s story,” a viewer tweeted recently.

Stephen has spoken of the inspiration behind the series before (Credit: Netflix)

What happens to Jamie in Adolescence?

If you haven’t watched the show, skip this section!

After being arrested for the murder of Katie, police managed to charge Jamie – played by Owen Cooper – with it.

Despite maintaining his innocence, especially during his explosive encounter with psychologist Briony, Jamie eventually changes his plea to guilty. His fate after that is unknown.

Is Adolescence based on a true story?

Though Jamie’s story isn’t based on a true story, the show’s creators have explained that they were inspired by stories in the news about young boys being involved in knife crimes.

“There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl,” Stephen Graham told Tudum.

“It shocked me. I was thinking, what’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death? What’s the inciting incident here? And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it, and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?’”

