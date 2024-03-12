BBC confirms two new series of Shetland with Ashley Jensen reprising her role as DI Ruth Calder

BBC One has revealed some fantastic news for Shetland fans – the Scottish crime drama WILL be back with a series 9.

And, not just that, the broadcaster has confirmed that there will be a series 10, too. Now, if you’re huge fans like us, that’s pretty exciting news!

On Tuesday (March 12, 2024), the BBC announced that the critically-acclaimed hit drama Shetland has been recommissioned for two new series.

Following the success of its 2023 series, the double series commission – Shetland’s ninth and tenth – will film in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland in 2024 and 2025.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Shetland series 9 and 10.

Will there be a series 9 of Shetland on BBC One?

BBC One has confirmed that there WILL be an upcoming series 9 and 10 of detective drama Shetland.

Series 8 if Shetland concluded in December 2023, leaving fans unsure (but always hopeful!) of another series. And now, we know that filming on series 9 begins this month (March 2024).

Perhaps it should come as no surprise to viewers. Despite a change of lead, an average of seven million people tuned in to series 8 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In Scotland, Shetland was the second biggest drama of the year across all channels and streamers, behind the ever-epic Happy Valley.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.”

Will Ashley Jensen be back as DI Ruth Calder?

Fans of Shetland will know that beloved character DI Jimmy Perez left at the end of series 7 of Shetland. So it was all eyes on Ashley Jensen when she ‘replaced’ him at the beginning of series 8.

And, much as we missed Jimmy, Ashley smashed it as DI Calder. And the Beeb has now confirmed that the character will be back in the subsequent two series.

Filming on series 9 begins this month (March 2024) with Ashley Jensen reprising her role as Detective Inspector Ruth Calder. Of course, Shetland would not be the same without Alison O’Donnell as Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh either.

Originally based on the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the new series of Shetland will also see the return of some of the show’s series regulars. These include Steven Robertson as Sandy, Lewis Howden as Billy, and Anne Kidd as Cora.

Ashley Jensen ‘thrilled’ to be back in Shetland series 9

Talking about returning as DI Ruth Calder, Ashley Jensen said: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder.

“The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Meanwhile, actress Alison O’Donnell added: “I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways. That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.

“Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that.”

What happened in series 8?

In the final episode of Shetland series 8, viewers finally discovered who killed Ellen Quinn. In a sickening twist no one saw coming, we discovered that Bobby Bain was in fact Ellen’s dad. Brother and sister Bobby and Stella had sex in a drunken moment of grief after the death of their dad. The end result of the night of incest was Ellen.

Eventually finding out Ellen wasn’t his blood daughter, Kieran Quinn lost control of his senses and lashed out. He strangled Ellen in the car until she went limp.

After cracking the case, DI Ruth Calder began to appreciate the hometown for its beauty. Having finally become closer to her estranged brother Alan, Ruth felt connected to her only living family member. At the end of Shetland episode 6, she told Tosh she was taking extended leave from work at the Met Police.

Ruth planned to spend “a month or two” on the island reconnecting with her family, and her hometown. She was last seen heading into the sea in honour of her old flame Cal.

Shetland series 9 is expected to air later in 2024 on BBC One.

