First gripping look at ITV’s Black Cab Rapist drama Believe Me based on true story of John Worboys

Believe Me is a gripping true crime drama heading to ITV, telling the harrowing story of Black Cab Rapist John Worboys and the ordeal of three of his victims. Here’s a first look.

ITV has released sneak peek images from the mini-series, including a chilling scene with one of Worboys’ victims in the back of his taxi.

Strapped in, Sarah – played by Welsh actress Aimée-Ffion Edwards – has no idea the horror about to unfold.

Believe Me is based on the true story of Black Cab Rapist John Worboys (Credit: ITV)

Another victim, Laila – portrayed by Aasiya Shah – is caught on the phone, likely calling a cab.

Miriam Petche plays Carrie, who faces her trauma while looking at evidence on a police detective’s computer following her assault.

Taxi driver Worboys could commit his horrific crimes because the Metropolitan Police failed to properly investigate three early allegations.

These women had to fight relentlessly to have their voices heard in court.

Here’s what you need to know about Believe Me, including plot, cast and release details.

What is the plot in Believe Me on ITV?

Believe Me follows the real-life story of three of John Worboys’ victims, shedding light on the horrors they endured.

In the early 2000s, Worboys worked as a London taxi driver and attacked numerous women. He lured victims by pretending to have won money or a casino prize.

He would offer his female passengers a champagne glass spiked with drugs, then rape and assault them when they passed out. Police suspect Worboys may have hundreds of victims.

Aasiya Shah plays a victim called Laila in the drama (Credit: ITV)

The drama focuses on Worboys and three of his victims, showing how the police failed to believe them. This allowed him to continue assaulting women undetected for years.

Amid the horror is a story of courage. Two victims successfully sued the Metropolitan Police for their mistreatment under the Human Rights Act.

Screenwriter Jeff Pope, known for Hatton Garden, Little Boy Blue and Mrs Biggs, said: “The series goes on an emotional journey with the victims of Worboys’ attacks, showing the pain and indignity they endured. Not being believed was as traumatising as the assaults themselves.”

Worboys was finally jailed in 2009 for his crimes.

Who is in the cast of the true crime drama?

Aimée-Ffion Edwards, 37, plays one of Worboys’ victims. She is best known for Esme Shelby in BBC’s Peaky Blinders and Shirley Dander in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses.

Miriam Petche, 27, stars as another victim. She previously appeared as Sweetpea Golightly in Prime Video’s Industry and in Netflix’s The Worst Witch.

Miriam Petche portrays Carrie, who escaped from her horrific ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Aasiya Shah, also 27, plays the third victim. She appeared in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and BAFTA-nominated Bloods. Her career includes roles in Motherland and Unforgotten.

Daniel May, 47, takes on the role of John Worboys. He has starred in Pearl Harbour, Nanny McPhee, Made in Dagenham, EastEnders, Line of Duty and Ashes to Ashes.

In 2012, he played Ronnie Biggs in ITV’s Mrs Biggs and recently appeared in Disney+ mini-series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.

When’s the start date of the John Worboys drama Believe Me?

ITV has confirmed Believe Me is coming soon. It will also stream on ITVX.

Bosses have not confirmed an exact date, but it appears we won’t have to wait long

John Worboys went undetected for years [Credit: Shutterstock]

How many episodes in Believe Me on ITV?

Believe Me will run for four episodes, each around 60 minutes. It’s not known if ITV will release the series as a boxset on ITVX or air it nightly across four evenings on ITV.

Real-life survivor Sarah, whose identity is protected, spoke about the drama:

“Believe Me is about the courage of every woman who came forward to help put John Worboys behind bars.

“What happened to me changed my life, but the hardest part was not being believed for so many years. Without support, Worboys could have continued to pose a huge risk.

“Seeking justice shouldn’t cause more trauma. We shouldn’t have to fight to be believed or feel like we’re the ones on trial. The shame never belongs to the survivor.”

