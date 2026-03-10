Ellie Goulding gives birth to second child as she shares first picture of her ‘beautiful’ baby daughter

Ellie Goulding has announced she’s given birth to her second child.

The singer, 38, has revealed she welcomed a baby girl last Friday at a private hospital in London.

Ellie already has a son, although her daughter is her first child with actor boyfriend Beau Minniear, 28.

Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear have welcomed a baby girl together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She shared their sweet news on Instagram alongside a first picture of their newborn baby.

Ellie Goulding gives birth to second child

Ellie posted a snap of her tot as she lay wrapped in a cosy cream cardigan and scratch mittens.

Fans are given a glimpse of her daughter’s face, poking out from underneath a matching cream woolly hat.

The Burn singer captioned her Instagram Stories post: “On Friday I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl.

“We are totally obsessed with her. It was fitting that I spent International Women’s Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary’s, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness.

“I will always be in awe of midwives.”

Ellie added: “This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so happy to become a big brother to this little angel.”

According to The Sun, Ellie and Beau welcomed their daughter at the private Lindo Wing.

Located in St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, it is where the Princess Kate Middleton gave birth to her three children.

Ellie shared her news with a sneak peek picture on social media (Credit: Instagram/ @elliegoulding)

How long has Ellie been with Beau?

Ellie’s firstborn child, Arthur, is four years old. She shares him with her ex-husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling.

The couple’s divorce was finalised in January 2025 but they remain friends. Ellie and Caspar co-parent Arthur together.

Ellie revealed she and The Beekeeper star Beau were dating last summer.

In December, Ellie announced at the British Fashion Awards that she and Beau were expecting their first child together.

She later described Beau as an “amazing boyfriend”.

Ellie added: “I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support. I’m still working every day and still writing every day.

“It’s just that I am growing a human inside me. I’m perhaps not the most, like, Mother Earth about it, if you know what I mean?”

Ellie will now be taking some time out following her baby’s birth. However, she will return to work in May.

The star is due to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland on May 23, 2026.

