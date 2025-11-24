I’m A Celebrity 2025: Lisa Riley given huge boost at the bookies before first elimination

I’m A Celebrity is edging towards its first big shake-up (elimination), and one campmate has already pulled ahead in the race to be crowned jungle royalty. Lisa Riley has suddenly leapt to the top of the bookies’ lists, becoming the unexpected favourite to win before anyone has even faced the chop.

With I’m A Celebrity now eight days in, viewers are starting to get itchy voting fingers – but eliminations usually kick in around day 13, so there’s a little breathing room before the real drama begins.

Still, as the tension ramps up, bookmakers have wasted no time revealing who they think could be the first to leave… and who might just go all the way to the final.

Lisa has won viewers over with her down-to-Earth demeanour (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley backed by bookies ahead of I’m A Celebrity elimination

One celebrity who could go the distance is Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle on the ITV soap. According to online bookmakers, rapper Aitch and YouTuber Angry Ginge are leading the charge. Meanwhile, newcomer Tom Read Wilson isn’t far behind, in third place.

But Lisa quickly catching up, having enjoyed a surge in popularity over the last few days.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for Sportcasting revealed: “The I’m A Celebrity betting market is taking shape, with Aitch, Angryginge, and Tom Read Wilson clearly leading the way. But the latest talking point is Lisa Riley, who has made a huge market shift.”

Shane continued: “Once as big as 40/1, she is now 12/1 and the fourth favourite. Viewers are responding to her openness about past struggles and her genuine compassion for fellow campmates, making her a strong contender in the jungle.”

This follows calls from fans that Lisa partake in a Bushtucker Trial so that she might further prove her mettle. While the former You’ve Been Framed host has emerged a favourite with fans, the fact remains that she’s yet to participate in a single trial.

Could Lisa’s lack of Bushtucker experience stand in the way of victory?

Vogue quickly shot up the list of favourites to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Who will be the first to leave I’m A Celebrity?

Shane’s had his say on who might be waving goodbye first – and it’s not looking great for Vogue Williams. The model and DJ has only been in camp a matter of days, but she’s already rocketed up the danger zone, landing just behind current favourite Eddie Kadi.

If the bookies are right, Vogue may need to brace herself… the jungle can turn on a dime.

Shane said: “There’s been little movement in the first elimination betting. Except for Vogue Williams, who has shot up to become the second favourite to be sent home. Despite joining the camp late, viewers and punters appear unimpressed, and she’s already at the top of the early exit betting.”

Oof. It’s not looking ideal for Vogue right now – but an early exit isn’t a done deal just yet. One big trial, a heart-to-heart that wins over the nation, or even a standout moment around the campfire can flip the public’s perception overnight.

The jungle has a habit of surprising everyone, so if Vogue can land a scene-stealing moment soon, she might just turn those odds on their head.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 24, 2025.

