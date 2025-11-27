I’m A Celebrity viewers were left fuming last night (November 26) after the ITV show featured multiple ad breaks.

The 2025 series kicked off earlier this month, introducing 10 new campmates. However, two latecomers, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson, have since entered the Australian jungle.

Kelly and Vogue had to eat a pig’s brain last night (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity head-to-head challenge

With the current series in full swing, hosts Ant and Dec revealed to the camp on Tuesday (November 25) that over the next few days, each celebrity will be matched with another.

However, instead of teaming up, they’ll battle it out in a series of one-on-one, head-to-head challenges.

On Wednesday, the head-to-head trials began during the first half of the episode.

Some of the challenges included Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams eating a pig’s brain, and Shona McGarty and Alex Scott had to squeeze juice from raw fish eyes using only their mouths.

Barely 15 minutes into the episode, and just as the trials were about to start following the klaxon, the show went to an immediate ad break, leaving viewers fuming.

I’m A Celebrity viewers were annoyed about the constant ad breaks on ITV (Credit: ITV)

‘Adverts on the klaxon are diabolical!’

“A break every time an episode starts to get interesting!” one user wrote on X.

“[Bleep] off with your ad breaks,” another person shared.

“Gotta sit through a load of ads yet again…” a third remarked.

“Stop it! Adverts on the klaxon are diabolical!” a fourth said.

“I wish they’d stop with the constant ad breaks,” a fifth user insisted.

Other complaints

However, the ad breaks during the show weren’t the only thing that rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Many deemed the challenges unfair after the likes of Shona and Alex had to take part in a gruesome task, while Ruby Wax and Tom Read Wilson only had to count how many snakes were in a box.

“I can’t get over all of these challenges vs just having to touch some snakes ffs,” one viewer admitted.

“Mad how they go from counting snakes to popping fish eyeballs with their mouths,” another person shared.

A third echoed: “Tom and Ruby get to touch a few snakes and Alex and Shona have to chomp on fish eyes?? How is that fair?”

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday November 27, 2025.