Emotional Dec Donnelly shares biggest ‘worry’ about son Jack, 3, as he gives rare insight into parenthood

Dec Donnelly opened up about what it’s really like to have a son and a daughter, to his best pal, Ant. And the pair got emotional when speaking about how parenthood has changed them.

The Geordie duo have kept fans entertained for over the last 20 years. But it has been in recent years that their fans have actually gotten to see a completely different side to them.

In 2018, Dec welcomed his first child with his wife Ali, a daughter named Isla Elizabeth Anne. But then, four years later, they actually welcomed their son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

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Dec opened up about his son (Credit: YouTube)

Dec Donnelly reveals ‘worry’ over son Jack

However, now, in a rare comment about parenthood, Dec actually revealed he was concerned that he wouldn’t love his son as much as he did his daughter.

Speaking to Ant on their Hanging Out With Ant and Dec podcast, Dec explained how he felt when they had kids.

He said: “I think it’s our biggest achievement out of everything we have ever done. Actually, it’s the thing we’ve got the most from. The most satisfaction, most rewarding. And also, when they first come along, you don’t realise how much they change your life for the better. For the absolute better.

“It’s almost like when they do come along, you have discovered the meaning of life. And you find levels of love within you that you didn’t realise that were there. For me, I was lucky enough to have two, a girl and a boy.”

However, Dec admitted he was “worried” before Jack came along. Purely because of his love for Isla.

He told Ant: “I was a bit worried before Jack came along. Because I thought, ‘God, am I ever going to love him as much as I love Isla? And do I have to half my love to both of them? Do they only get half of my love?’

“She had it all at that moment. Then he came along. You realise you don’t have to have anything. You get double the love. It goes again. You reach another level within you that you just find more love for this other little thing.”

Dec admitted it’s “the best thing” he has ever done in his life and he wishes he had “done it earlier”.

Ant also reflected on being a dad (Credit: YouTube)

Ant’s insight into parenthood

Dec wasn’t the only one who has been changed by becoming a dad. After starting a relationship with his wife, Anne-Marie, Ant became stepdad to two teenage daughters, Daisy and Poppy.

Then, in 2024, Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed their own son, Wilder Patrick McPartlin. And it seems like becoming a dad has changed him too.

Ant explained: “I have three. But I would have more. I find that when I’m with my older girls as well, when I’m with them, I just want to be present. And I enjoy hanging out with them more than anybody else.

“I like being with them. They make me laugh, they make me cry. They make me everything. It’s just wonderful.”

Ant went on to admit having children makes you “less selfish” because you have to know their happiness is more important than yours.

Read more: ‘I thought he was dead!’ Ant McPartlin on ‘terrifying’ on-set injury that left him fearing ‘the worst’ for partner Dec

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